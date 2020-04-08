7 More Die Of Coronavirus In Tennessee; Cases Go To 4,362

Tennessee now has 79 coronavirus deaths - up seven since the Tuesday report.

Cases have gone up from 4,138 to 4,362.

Officials said 449 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.

The state report shows 94 cases in Hamilton County and nine deaths.

Bradley County is at 28 cases of the deadly new strain of virus.

Marion County remains at 21 cases. It has recorded one death. Shelby County has increased to 912 cases and is now recording 17 deaths.

There have been 18 deaths at Sumner County (Gallatin) with 376 cases. Sequatchie County has one case. Grundy is at 16 cases. Meigs County now has three cases, while Bledsoe County remains at three cases and Franklin County has 17 and one death.

McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County is at six. Polk County has three cases.

There are now 287 cases in Williamson County and three coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, which reports three deaths, is at 148 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced Wenesday a total number of 1,140 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 65 cases in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 87 years.



Health officials have confirmed three additional COVID-19 related deaths. The deaths occurred in a 48-year old man, a 74-year old man, and a 75-year old man. There have been a total of twelve (12) deaths in Davidson County.



Forty-five (45) individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 remain hospitalized, and 160 individuals have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.



The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 286 calls on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.



Total number of Cases: 1,140



Number of Cases confirmed today: 65