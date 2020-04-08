Certified Copies Of Marriage Certificates Now Available Online

County Clerk Bill Knowles announced a new online service to accommodate taxpayers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Mr. Knowles, “It is now possible to obtain a certified copy of a Hamilton County recorded marriage certificate online. Requesting this record online will avoid a trip to the Courthouse and will especially be helpful to family and genealogy researchers.



“Hamilton County Marriage records are available dating back to 1857. Most records preceding 1857 were lost when the Hamilton County Courthouse was destroyed by fire in 1910.



“Taxpayers wishing to order a certificate can do so by visiting www.countyclerkanytime.com, clicking the red button on the home page labeled 'All Online Services,' then click 'Order a Certified Copy of a Marriage Certificate.'



“After searching and selecting the marriage certificate of interest, click 'Request Certificate,' complete the requestor information and, when prompted, enter a debit/credit card for payment.

"The fee is $5, plus $1.10 postage, and requests are processed and mailed the same day ordered.”



Mr. Knowles compliment his staff and Hamilton County’s IT department for developing this capability.