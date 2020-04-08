Cleveland State Moves Commencement To July 31

April 8, 2020
Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:
No Bills:
1 CHATMAN JR, DAVID CHARLES POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/11/2020
1 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE ... (click for more)
The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who used a stolen credit card to make more than $450 in purchases after two cars were broken into at a Dalton restaurant. ... (click for more)
Officials for Cleveland State have moved commencement to July 31 at 5:30 p.m. (click for more)
Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:
No Bills:
1 CHATMAN JR, DAVID CHARLES POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/11/2020
1 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE PUBLIC INTOXICATION 03/11/2020
2 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 03/11/2020
3 HOLLOWAY, EARL DEWAYNE ASSAULT 03/11/2020
1 WATTS JR., PATRICK LAVAR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED ... (click for more)
The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who used a stolen credit card to make more than $450 in purchases after two cars were broken into at a Dalton restaurant. The suspect attempted a second transaction, but the credit card was declined the second time. The suspect was recorded by the store’s surveillance system.
The incident happened ... (click for more)
What if there is a COVID-19 conspiracy? The internet, radio talk shows, and the national news networks talk conspiracy all night and all day from all angles. Pro Trump, anti Trump, 5G network, Chinese bio-lab accident or maybe not. Could be as advertised, a new virus (read flu) that is very strong because no one has ever had it before and there is no natural built up immunity. Like ... (click for more)
On Friday morning the phone rang at 1 a.m., calling Manny Sethi – who is in a race to become the next senator from Tennessee – to come to the hospital. Sethi, who is one of Nashville’s premier trauma surgeons, would then perform not one surgery, but nine more before he went back home about mid-morning on Monday. “I guess I was working about 80 hours a week in the operating room,” ... (click for more)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The inaugural season of the Kellie Harper era at Tennessee is in the books. It came to an unexpected and surreal end when the coronavirus (COVID-19) global health crisis forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament and altered typical human activities around the world for a substantial period of time.
A Lady Vol team that started two freshmen and ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Mocs Men’s Basketball Coach Lamont Paris earned his first head coaching honor. He was named to the Achieving Coaching Excellence College Basketball Honor Roll Monday afternoon.
His Mocs claimed their 25th 20-win campaign with a 20-13 record. It was a strong step forward for the program. Matt Ryan (2nd) and Ramon Vila (3rd) made the All-Southern Conference squad ... (click for more)