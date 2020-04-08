Erlanger, Hamilton County Get Federal Grants Related To Coronavirus Expenses

Erlanger Health System and Hamilton County are among 29 entities in Tennessee getting a share of $25 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services related to coronavirus expenses.
Erlanger received $891,050.
The county's share is $640,790.
The funds are designed "to help their communities detect, prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19. The funds can also be used to increase health capacity and staffing levels to address the public health emergency."
HHS Secretary Alex Azar said, “This new funding secured by President Trump will help our community health centers continue the work they’re doing on the ground against the coronavirus.
“HRSA-funded health centers are already playing a critical role by delivering essential services, serving as community testing and screening sites, and alleviating burdens on our nation’s emergency rooms and hospitals."
|Health Center Grantee
|City
|Funding Amount
|Ocoee Regional Health Corporation
|Benton
|$753,725
|Hardeman County Community Health Center
|Bolivar
|$698,825
|Chattanooga Hamilton County Hospital Authority
|Chattanooga
|$891,050
|Hamilton, County Of
|Chattanooga
|$640,790
|Maury Regional Hospital
|Columbia
|$781,820
|Health, Tennessee Dept Of
|Cookeville
|$1,173,470
|Mercy Health Services, Inc.
|Franklin
|$717,935
|Mountain Peoples Health Councils Inc
|Huntsville
|$723,140
|Dayspring Health, Inc.
|Jellico
|$675,140
|East Tennessee State University
|Johnson City
|$705,320
|Cherokee Health Systems
|Knoxville
|$1,965,725
|Community Health Of East Tennessee, Inc.
|Lafollette
|$617,810
|Perry County Medical Center Inc
|Linden
|$630,875
|Christ Community Health Services Inc
|Memphis
|$2,073,815
|Memphis Health Center, Inc.
|Memphis
|$1,038,170
|Tri-State Community Health Center
|Memphis
|$559,070
|Rutherford County Primary Care Clinic, Inc.
|Murfreesboro
|$758,090
|Health, Tennessee Dept Of
|Nashville
|$551,105
|Health, Tennessee Dept Of
|Nashville
|$582,800
|Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center, Inc.
|Nashville
|$1,089,650
|United Neighborhood Health Services, Inc.
|Nashville
|$1,458,125
|University Community Health Services, Inc.
|Nashville
|$761,150
|Rural Medical Services, Inc.
|Newport
|$707,855
|Rural Health Services Consortium, Inc.
|Rogersville
|$1,283,765
|Hardin County Regional Health Center
|Savannah
|$744,140
|Lake County Primary Care
|Tiptonville
|$570,785
|Chota Community Health Services
|Vonore
|$700,430
|Morgan County Health Council
|Wartburg
|$639,575
|Hope Family Health Services
|Westmoreland
|$604,820