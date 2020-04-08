 Thursday, April 9, 2020 74.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Erlanger, Hamilton County Get Federal Grants Related To Coronavirus Expenses

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

 Erlanger Health System and Hamilton County are among 29 entities in Tennessee getting a share of $25 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services related to coronavirus expenses.

Erlanger received $891,050.

The county's share is $640,790.

The funds are designed "to help their communities detect, prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19. The funds can also be used to increase health capacity and staffing levels to address the public health emergency."

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said, “This new funding secured by President Trump will help our community health centers continue the work they’re doing on the ground against the coronavirus.

“HRSA-funded health centers are already playing a critical role by delivering essential services, serving as community testing and screening sites, and alleviating burdens on our nation’s emergency rooms and hospitals."

 

Health Center Grantee City Funding Amount
Ocoee Regional Health Corporation Benton $753,725
Hardeman County Community Health Center Bolivar $698,825
Chattanooga Hamilton County Hospital Authority Chattanooga $891,050
Hamilton, County Of Chattanooga $640,790
Maury Regional Hospital Columbia $781,820
Health, Tennessee Dept Of Cookeville $1,173,470
Mercy Health Services, Inc. Franklin $717,935
Mountain Peoples Health Councils Inc Huntsville $723,140
Dayspring Health, Inc. Jellico $675,140
East Tennessee State University Johnson City $705,320
Cherokee Health Systems Knoxville $1,965,725
Community Health Of East Tennessee, Inc. Lafollette $617,810
Perry County Medical Center Inc Linden $630,875
Christ Community Health Services Inc Memphis $2,073,815
Memphis Health Center, Inc. Memphis $1,038,170
Tri-State Community Health Center Memphis $559,070
Rutherford County Primary Care Clinic, Inc. Murfreesboro $758,090
Health, Tennessee Dept Of Nashville $551,105
Health, Tennessee Dept Of Nashville $582,800
Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center, Inc. Nashville $1,089,650
United Neighborhood Health Services, Inc. Nashville $1,458,125
University Community Health Services, Inc. Nashville $761,150
Rural Medical Services, Inc. Newport $707,855
Rural Health Services Consortium, Inc. Rogersville $1,283,765
Hardin County Regional Health Center Savannah $744,140
Lake County Primary Care Tiptonville $570,785
Chota Community Health Services Vonore $700,430
Morgan County Health Council Wartburg $639,575
Hope Family Health Services Westmoreland $604,820


Joe Smith: I'm In Rhonda Thurman's Corner

I didn’t sleep well last night. It was one of those times when this old boxing coach was in a 10-round boxing match in my spirit. So many people are hurting right now. I have friends that have lost their jobs and are struggling to feed their families. My 11-year-old grandson tells me, “Pops I want to go to school.” I miss Sunday morning worship with my pastor and church family. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Manny Sethi's Weekend

On Friday morning the phone rang at 1 a.m., calling Manny Sethi – who is in a race to become the next senator from Tennessee – to come to the hospital. Sethi, who is one of Nashville’s premier trauma surgeons, would then perform not one surgery, but nine more before he went back home about mid-morning on Monday. “I guess I was working about 80 hours a week in the operating room,” ... (click for more)

SSAC Announces 2020 Women's Golf Awards

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Southern States Athletic Conference announced the 2020 SSAC women's golf award winner, highlighted by William Carey's Papatsara Niamrungrueang being named 2020 SSAC Women's Golf Player of the Year. Dalton State's Sydney Hermann collected Freshman of the Year honors, while all seven Lady Birds made the All-Conference team. Rijos, Daniel, Gasaway, ... (click for more)

Lady Vols' Hoops: 2019-20 Season Notebook

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The inaugural season of the Kellie Harper era at Tennessee is in the books. It came to an unexpected and surreal end when the coronavirus (COVID-19) global health crisis forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament and altered typical human activities around the world for a substantial period of time. A Lady Vol team that started two freshmen and ... (click for more)


