Erlanger, Hamilton County Get Federal Grants Related To Coronavirus Expenses

Erlanger Health System and Hamilton County are among 29 entities in Tennessee getting a share of $25 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services related to coronavirus expenses.

Erlanger received $891,050.

The county's share is $640,790.

The funds are designed "to help their communities detect, prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19. The funds can also be used to increase health capacity and staffing levels to address the public health emergency."

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said, “This new funding secured by President Trump will help our community health centers continue the work they’re doing on the ground against the coronavirus.

“HRSA-funded health centers are already playing a critical role by delivering essential services, serving as community testing and screening sites, and alleviating burdens on our nation’s emergency rooms and hospitals."

