Trump Says Pay Of Over $8 Million To TVA President Is "Ridiculous"; Alexander Says It Is A "Non-Issue"

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

President Donald Trump at a Wednesday press conference called the more than $8 million pay for TVA President Jeff Lyash "ridiculous."

The president said he would support "reducing it a lot" as part of the planned infrastructure program.

He told reporters who asked about the salary, “I’ve been waiting for somebody to ask me about that. It’s been bothering me for a long time, too.”

He also said, “I don’t know the gentleman, but he’s got a heck of a job. He gets paid a lot of money.”

However, Senator Lamar Alexander called it a "non-issue."

He said, “Attacking TVA doesn’t do one thing to solve the pandemic and has no place in federal COVID-19 response legislation. TVA does not receive one dollar in federal taxpayer subsidies or federal appropriations.

"To help families pay their electric bills and keep their power on during this crisis, TVA has made $1 billion in credit available to help 154 local electric utilities in seven states. 

"White House staff is unfortunately spreading inaccurate information. When this crisis is over, I’ll be glad to explain to them the facts about the TVA CEO’s pay, which is lower than other big utilities, and TVA’s rates, which are among the lowest in the country, and the number of federal taxpayer dollars going to TVA, which is zero.”


BID Board Still Dealing With Issue Of Whether To Assess Non-Profits

Erlanger, Hamilton County Get Federal Grants Related To Coronavirus Expenses

Lee Says Test Developed That Can Give COVID-19 Results In Little As 5 Minutes; 800 Healthcare Workers Have Responded To Call For Help


The Chattanooga Business Improvement District (BID) Board continues to deal with the thorny issue of whether non-profits should be exempt from assessments in the new downtown district. ... (click for more)

Erlanger Health System and Hamilton County are among 29 entities in Tennessee getting a share of $25 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services related to coronavirus expenses. ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee said Wednesday that a t the end of March, Abbott announced the development of a new rapid COVID-19 test on the ID Now Machine. These rapid, point of care tests show a positive ... (click for more)




The Chattanooga Business Improvement District (BID) Board continues to deal with the thorny issue of whether non-profits should be exempt from assessments in the new downtown district. The board on Wednesday took to Zoom to meet. During the open-to-the-public meeting, five members of the board discussed what would happen to churches and other non-profits. Gordon Stalans ... (click for more)

Erlanger, Hamilton County Get Federal Grants Related To Coronavirus Expenses

Erlanger Health System and Hamilton County are among 29 entities in Tennessee getting a share of $25 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services related to coronavirus expenses. Erlanger received $891,050. The county's share is $640,790. The funds are designed "to help their communities detect, prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19. The funds can also be ... (click for more)

I didn’t sleep well last night. It was one of those times when this old boxing coach was in a 10-round boxing match in my spirit. So many people are hurting right now. I have friends that have lost their jobs and are struggling to feed their families. My 11-year-old grandson tells me, “Pops I want to go to school.” I miss Sunday morning worship with my pastor and church family. ... (click for more)

On Friday morning the phone rang at 1 a.m., calling Manny Sethi – who is in a race to become the next senator from Tennessee – to come to the hospital. Sethi, who is one of Nashville’s premier trauma surgeons, would then perform not one surgery, but nine more before he went back home about mid-morning on Monday. “I guess I was working about 80 hours a week in the operating room,” ... (click for more)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Southern States Athletic Conference announced the 2020 SSAC women's golf award winner, highlighted by William Carey's Papatsara Niamrungrueang being named 2020 SSAC Women's Golf Player of the Year. Dalton State's Sydney Hermann collected Freshman of the Year honors, while all seven Lady Birds made the All-Conference team. Rijos, Daniel, Gasaway, ... (click for more)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The inaugural season of the Kellie Harper era at Tennessee is in the books. It came to an unexpected and surreal end when the coronavirus (COVID-19) global health crisis forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament and altered typical human activities around the world for a substantial period of time. A Lady Vol team that started two freshmen and ... (click for more)


