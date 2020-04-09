Alabama Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 68; Cases Go To 2,547

Alabama's coronavirus death toll has gone up to 68 - an increase of 36 since Monday.

Cases have gone from 1,880 on Monday to 2,547.

It is in all of the state's 67 counties.

Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, is up to 22 cases - five more than Monday.

There has been one death there.

There are 492 cases at Jefferson County (Birmingham) with 14 deaths. The total was nine on Monday. Shelby County, which is near Birmingham, now has 165 cases and is still at five deaths.

Madison County (Huntsville) has 166 cases and now three deaths - up two since Monday.