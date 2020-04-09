 Thursday, April 9, 2020 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Alabama Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 68; Cases Go To 2,547

Alabama's coronavirus death toll has gone up to 68 - an increase of 36 since Monday.

Cases have gone from 1,880 on Monday to 2,547.

It is in all of the state's 67 counties. 

Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, is up to 22 cases - five more than Monday.

There has been one death there.

There are 492 cases at Jefferson County (Birmingham) with 14 deaths. The total was nine on Monday. Shelby County, which is near Birmingham, now has 165 cases and is still at five deaths.

Madison County (Huntsville) has 166 cases and now three deaths - up two since Monday.

Dalton Police Looking For Rightful Owners Of Stolen Property

Community Foundation Raises $1 Million For COVID-19 Fund; Awards Nearly $560,000 In Grants So Far

Dalton Police Looking For Rightful Owners Of Stolen Property

An investigation of a recent series of entering auto cases in Dalton has resulted in identifying the juvenile suspects responsible and also the recovery of some of the stolen property. Dalton investigators have managed to return some of the recovered items, but there are still some items of property that still need to be returned to their rightful owners. The suspects in the

Community Foundation Raises $1 Million For COVID-19 Fund; Awards Nearly $560,000 In Grants So Far

The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga announced that it has raised over $1 million for its Community Response and Relief Fund and has already awarded nearly $560,000 in grants to organizations working on the front lines to support individuals and families most affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The Community Response and Relief Fund is supported by the generosity of

Opinion

Joe Smith: I'm In Rhonda Thurman's Corner

I didn't sleep well last night. It was one of those times when this old boxing coach was in a 10-round boxing match in my spirit. So many people are hurting right now. I have friends that have lost their jobs and are struggling to feed their families. My 11-year-old grandson tells me, "Pops I want to go to school." I miss Sunday morning worship with my pastor and church family.

Roy Exum: Our Shattered Nurses

At the massive Detroit Medical Center Sinai-Grace Hospital on Sunday the night-shift emergency room nurses came in, went to the break room, and staged a "sit in." This wasn't about pay; it was about mismanagement. After four hours of bantering back and forth, the sit-in nurses were told "either get to work or get out!" The nurses got out. And why? "We had two nurses the other

Sports

2020 Porky's Golf Tourney Postponed Until August 25th

The 2020 Porky's Open golf tournament presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, has been postponed to August 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department largest fundraiser of the year will still take place at the Council Fire Golf Club. The tournament was originally scheduled for April 28, but was pushed back by the

UTC Beach Volleyball Welcomes Three Additions To Squad

Welcoming three scholastic graduates and one junior college transfer, the Chattanooga Mocs Beach Volleyball program and head coach Darin Van Horn have finalized its first official recruiting class. Despite having its inaugural season as an NCAA DI program cut short this spring, Van Horn is excited about the future and believes the additions will leave their mark not only in


