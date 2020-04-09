PHOTOS: Outside Activity In Chattanooga

April 10, 2020
April 9, 2020
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE
3212 LEE HIGHWAY APT 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BRADFORD, AREAL R
1015 LEE AVE APT 4 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG
In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, Georgia officials are delaying the state primary for a second time.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Thursday that the primary will be postponed another three weeks, until June 9 now after first being delayed from March 24 to May 19.
The delays have led to many questions from confused voters for Whitfield County Chief
Sept. 11 brought out greater kindness in us to strangers. After 9/11 I immediately noticed increased kindness in the simplest of things, holding doors open, courtesy in public.
The coronavirous has had that same effect but even more intense. I see strangers concerned for the well being of others, not just in terms of social distancing but myriad acts of personal kindness and
Most of us in the South were raised with the timeless story of Good Friday. This is traditionally a day of mourning because it was on this day long, long ago that Jesus Christ suffered a horrible death by crucifixion for our sins at Calvary. As a child none of us could fathom what is "good" about such a day, but the bigger picture is that on Easter Sunday our same Jesus rose from
The 2020 Porky’s Open golf tournament presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, has been postponed to August 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department largest fundraiser of the year will still take place at the Council Fire Golf Club.
The tournament was originally scheduled for April 28, but was pushed back by the
Welcoming three scholastic graduates and one junior college transfer, the Chattanooga Mocs Beach Volleyball program and head coach Darin Van Horn have finalized its first official recruiting class.
Despite having its inaugural season as an NCAA DI program cut short this spring, Van Horn is excited about the future and believes the additions will leave their mark not only in