Chinese Parents Of McCallie Students Send Masks For Staff And Parkridge Hospital

In an expression of support for McCallie School, parents of Chinese students who are McCallie boarding students have shipped several thousand protective masks, including some N95 masks, to the school. These masks will be distributed to McCallie faculty and staff on Friday. At the same time, Headmaster Lee Burns will deliver several box loads of masks, including the N95 masks, to Parkridge Health System.

The Chinese parents shipped the masks to McCallie after hearing from their sons that the Chattanooga area had a shortage of masks. The parents, spread throughout China, coordinated a detailed effort that obtained the masks and secured their shipment to McCallie. The masks arrived earlier this week.

“This is such a generous and loving gesture by these parents,” said Mr. Burns. “We are humbled by their act of kindness.”

Mr. Burns said that the parents have sent additional masks to McCallie over the next few weeks. When those masks arrive, they will, like the first shipment, be shared with local hospitals. Parkridge Health System’s main facility is located two blocks from the McCallie campus and over the years has been used frequently by McCallie students and staff.

Tom Ozburn, president and CEO of Parkridge Health System, said, “It is hard to express how grateful Parkridge Health Systems is for this thoughtful donation from McCallie School families for the continued protection and safety of our patients and colleagues. It is an honor and privilege to provide care to our communities, and in this unprecedented and challenging time for our country, it’s also comforting to know we have neighbors like McCallie willing to help provide support to our colleagues on the front line of patient care.”

“These masks will help our community stay safer and healthy,” said Bess Steverson, director of Development for Special Initiatives at McCallie, who has coordinated the gift effort with the Chinese parents. “We have built a strong, supportive relationship with our Chinese parents, and this act of kindness is an indication of the love and affection they have for the school their sons have chosen to attend.”