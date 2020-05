New and used vehicle sales in Hamilton County dropped in April with new vehicle sales at 746 and used vehicle sales at 1,815, according to figures from the County Clerk's office. The used car sales were down 2,475 from March.

That compares to 1,080 new vehicles sold and 4,221 used vehicles sold in April 2019.



Totals for April included 179 new cars and 567 new trucks sold. They included 799 used cars and 1,016 used trucks sold.