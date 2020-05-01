Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13473, known as “the Fiscal Year 2019-2020

Operations Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $22,000.00 from the Department

of Economic and Community Development to the Chattanooga Area Chamber of

Commerce for processing Small Business COVID-19 Coronavirus Bridge-Grants.



VI.

Ordinances – First Reading:PLANNINGa. An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current city limits which islocated at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in Hamilton County,Tennessee. (District 7)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option toRenew, in substantially the form attached, with Rivermont Youth AthleticAssociation, Inc. for the use of property located on a portion of Tax Map No.118K-A-009 at 1096 Lupton Drive, for an additional term of one (1) year. (District2)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option toRenew, in substantially the form attached, with Lakeside Youth Association, Inc. forthe use of property located at Tax Map No. 129C-A-018 for an additional term of one(1) year. (District 5)c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to enter into an Independent Contractor Services StandardForm Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with CBRE, Inc., for specifiedreal estate services, for a term of one (1) year, with the option to renew for two (2)additional terms of one (1) year each.d. A resolution authorizing the Administrators for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development and Public Works to enter into a Joint PartnershipAgreement with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga for projectmanagement services provided by the Public Works Department and the Public ArtDivision and the receipt of donations to support the site work for the Ed JohnsonMemorial portion of the Walnut Plaza project. (Deferred from 04-21-2020)(District 7)FINANCEe. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Kate Farmer as City Treasurer.POLICEf. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department to apply for, and ifawarded, the Fiscal Year 2020 Local Law Enforcement Crime Gun IntelligenceCenter Integration Initiative Competitive Grant for 36 months beginning October,2020 through October, 2023, in the amount of $700,000.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. R-19-007-201 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company ofHixson, TN, Walnut Street Plaza, in the amount of $2,200,652.50, plus a contingencyamount of $160,000.00, for a contract amount of $2,360,652.50. (District 7)(Deferred from 04-21-2020)h. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30145 to correct the business name fromWaterways (formerly Caribbean Seas, Inc. Caribbean Student EnvironmentalAlliance) to Waterways d/b/a Caribbean Sea.i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toexecute a Consent to Assignment of all purchase orders for Vendor No. 862397,DACA Specialty Services to Mansfield Industrial relative to Purchase Order No.546382 for painting services.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.X. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MAY 12, 2020CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:PLANNINGa. An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current city limits which islocated at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in Hamilton County,Tennessee. (District 7)6. Ordinances - First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce CenterZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from R-1Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferredfrom 04-14-2020)2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned CommerceCenter Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, fromR-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certainconditions. (Staff Version)2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned CommerceCenter Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, fromR-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone. (Applicant Version)POLICEb. An ordinance to amend the Charter of the City of Chattanooga, and all acts,ordinances, and other Charter provisions amendatory thereof, pursuant to theprovisions of Article XI, Section 9, of the Constitution of the State of Tennessee(Home Rule Amendment) so as to change the City Charter by adding a new Section13.17, related to the establishment of a Police Advisory and Review Committee toTitle 13 of the City Charter. (Sponsored by Councilman Gilbert andCouncilwoman Coonrod)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTSHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL APPLICATIONa. 2020-05 Bryson Moore. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation RentalApplication No. 19-STVR-00184 for property located at 1420 Madison Street.(District 8) (Deferred from 03-17-2020)FINANCEb. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to submit a Request for Change inPlan Operations (RCPO) for Mass Mutual 457(b) Deferred Compensation Plan asprovided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Development Security act(“CARES” Act) to allow the following optional provisions effective March 27, 2020.c. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to elect optional ICMA-RC 457(b)Deferred Compensation Plan provisions to provide coronavirus-related relief asallowed by the CARES Act.d. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to elect Nationwide RetirementSolutions 457(b) Deferred Compensation Plan provisions related tocoronavirus-related distributions included in the CARES Act.e. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to elect optional provisions thatallow coronavirus-related distributions from Voya Financial 457(b) DeferredCompensation Plan as allowed by the CARES Act.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. W-20-004-201 to Nabco Electric Company, Inc. of Chattanooga,TN, Storm Station 1 Replacement of Motor Control Center (MCC), for a contractamount of $536,410.00, plus a contingency amount of $53,650.00, for an amount notto exceed $590,060.00. (District 5)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into an agreement with Chattanooga Christian School for the award of theCity’s Green Grants Program, for a total project cost of $110,000.00. (District 7)h. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for CompleteDemolition Services, LLC of Carrollton, GA, relative to Contract No. Y-15-008-202,Avondale Youth and Family Development Center Building Abatement andDemolition, for an increased amount of $52.45, to release the remaining contingencyamount of $9,947.55, for a revised contract amount of $103,300.00. (District 8)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into year four (4) of a possible five (5) year agreement with Material Matters,Inc. for professional services related to the Biosolids Data Management System andall services listed therein, for an amount not to exceed $67,750.00.j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into an agreement with the State of Tennessee, Hamilton County, and TennesseeInterstate Conservancy to maintain landscaping improvements to the downtowninterchanges of the roadway known as Hwy. 127 between the intersection ofInterstate 24 and Olgiati Bridge as a pilot for the beautification of the InterstateHighway System by the State of Tennessee, with the City’s annual contributionamount not to exceed $62,500.00 for each fiscal year.k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. E-20-008-201 to ___________________________ for DisasterDebris Collection and Disposal Contract for a contract amount of $______________,plus a contingency amount of $_________________, for an amount not to exceed$____________________________.l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. E-20-009-201 to ___________________________ for DisasterDebris Collection and Disposal Monitoring Contract for a contract amount of$______________, plus a contingency amount of $_________________, for anamount not to exceed $____________________________.Transportationm. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Department of Transportation to erectcommemorative secondary street name signs on N. Orchard Knob Avenue fromCitico Avenue to Milne Street designating said portions of N. Orchard Knob Avenueas “H. H. Wright Memorial Parkway”. (District 8)8. Purchases.9. Other Business.10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.