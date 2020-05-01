Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
V. Ordinances – Final Reading:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13473, known as “the Fiscal Year 2019-2020
Operations Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $22,000.00 from the Department
of Economic and Community Development to the Chattanooga Area Chamber of
Commerce for processing Small Business COVID-19 Coronavirus Bridge-Grants.
VI.
Ordinances – First Reading:
PLANNING
a. An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current city limits which is
located at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in Hamilton County,
Tennessee. (District 7)
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to
Renew, in substantially the form attached, with Rivermont Youth Athletic
Association, Inc. for the use of property located on a portion of Tax Map No.
118K-A-009 at 1096 Lupton Drive, for an additional term of one (1) year. (District
2)
b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to
Renew, in substantially the form attached, with Lakeside Youth Association, Inc. for
the use of property located at Tax Map No. 129C-A-018 for an additional term of one
(1) year. (District 5)
c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to enter into an Independent Contractor Services Standard
Form Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with CBRE, Inc., for specified
real estate services, for a term of one (1) year, with the option to renew for two (2)
additional terms of one (1) year each.
d. A resolution authorizing the Administrators for the Department of Economic and
Community Development and Public Works to enter into a Joint Partnership
Agreement with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga for project
management services provided by the Public Works Department and the Public Art
Division and the receipt of donations to support the site work for the Ed Johnson
Memorial portion of the Walnut Plaza project. (Deferred from 04-21-2020)
(District 7)
FINANCE
e. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Kate Farmer as City Treasurer.
POLICE
f. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department to apply for, and if
awarded, the Fiscal Year 2020 Local Law Enforcement Crime Gun Intelligence
Center Integration Initiative Competitive Grant for 36 months beginning October,
2020 through October, 2023, in the amount of $700,000.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. R-19-007-201 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company of
Hixson, TN, Walnut Street Plaza, in the amount of $2,200,652.50, plus a contingency
amount of $160,000.00, for a contract amount of $2,360,652.50. (District 7)
(Deferred from 04-21-2020)
h. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30145 to correct the business name from
Waterways (formerly Caribbean Seas, Inc. Caribbean Student Environmental
Alliance) to Waterways d/b/a Caribbean Sea.
i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
execute a Consent to Assignment of all purchase orders for Vendor No. 862397,
DACA Specialty Services to Mansfield Industrial relative to Purchase Order No.
546382 for painting services.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business.
X. Committee Reports.
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, MAY 12, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).
3. Special Presentation.
4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
5. Ordinances - Final Reading:
PLANNING
a. An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current city limits which is
located at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in Hamilton County,
Tennessee. (District 7)
6. Ordinances - First Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from R-1
Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred
from 04-14-2020)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (Staff Version)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone. (Applicant Version)
POLICE
b. An ordinance to amend the Charter of the City of Chattanooga, and all acts,
ordinances, and other Charter provisions amendatory thereof, pursuant to the
provisions of Article XI, Section 9, of the Constitution of the State of Tennessee
(Home Rule Amendment) so as to change the City Charter by adding a new Section
13.17, related to the establishment of a Police Advisory and Review Committee to
Title 13 of the City Charter. (Sponsored by Councilman Gilbert and
Councilwoman Coonrod)
7. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL APPLICATION
a. 2020-05 Bryson Moore. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation Rental
Application No. 19-STVR-00184 for property located at 1420 Madison Street.
(District 8) (Deferred from 03-17-2020)
FINANCE
b. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to submit a Request for Change in
Plan Operations (RCPO) for Mass Mutual 457(b) Deferred Compensation Plan as
provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Development Security act
(“CARES” Act) to allow the following optional provisions effective March 27, 2020.
c. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to elect optional ICMA-RC 457(b)
Deferred Compensation Plan provisions to provide coronavirus-related relief as
allowed by the CARES Act.
d. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to elect Nationwide Retirement
Solutions 457(b) Deferred Compensation Plan provisions related to
coronavirus-related distributions included in the CARES Act.
e. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to elect optional provisions that
allow coronavirus-related distributions from Voya Financial 457(b) Deferred
Compensation Plan as allowed by the CARES Act.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. W-20-004-201 to Nabco Electric Company, Inc. of Chattanooga,
TN, Storm Station 1 Replacement of Motor Control Center (MCC), for a contract
amount of $536,410.00, plus a contingency amount of $53,650.00, for an amount not
to exceed $590,060.00. (District 5)
g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an agreement with Chattanooga Christian School for the award of the
City’s Green Grants Program, for a total project cost of $110,000.00. (District 7)
h. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Complete
Demolition Services, LLC of Carrollton, GA, relative to Contract No. Y-15-008-202,
Avondale Youth and Family Development Center Building Abatement and
Demolition, for an increased amount of $52.45, to release the remaining contingency
amount of $9,947.55, for a revised contract amount of $103,300.00. (District 8)
i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into year four (4) of a possible five (5) year agreement with Material Matters,
Inc. for professional services related to the Biosolids Data Management System and
all services listed therein, for an amount not to exceed $67,750.00.
j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an agreement with the State of Tennessee, Hamilton County, and Tennessee
Interstate Conservancy to maintain landscaping improvements to the downtown
interchanges of the roadway known as Hwy. 127 between the intersection of
Interstate 24 and Olgiati Bridge as a pilot for the beautification of the Interstate
Highway System by the State of Tennessee, with the City’s annual contribution
amount not to exceed $62,500.00 for each fiscal year.
k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. E-20-008-201 to ___________________________ for Disaster
Debris Collection and Disposal Contract for a contract amount of $______________,
plus a contingency amount of $_________________, for an amount not to exceed
$____________________________.
l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. E-20-009-201 to ___________________________ for Disaster
Debris Collection and Disposal Monitoring Contract for a contract amount of
$______________, plus a contingency amount of $_________________, for an
amount not to exceed $____________________________.
Transportation
m. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Department of Transportation to erect
commemorative secondary street name signs on N. Orchard Knob Avenue from
Citico Avenue to Milne Street designating said portions of N. Orchard Knob Avenue
as “H. H. Wright Memorial Parkway”. (District 8)
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
10. Committee Reports.
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
12. Adjournment.