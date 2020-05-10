 Sunday, May 10, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, May 10, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CAIN, RONALD LEMONT
1304 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
1816 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
COMPTON, LIZZETTE M
1509 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVIS, LORI ANN
2119 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
DOZIER, KENTA CORTEZ
819 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
EASLEY, MICHAEL DEVIN
1811 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071026
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ELLIOTT, BOBBY WAYNE
5555 HIXSON PIKE #501 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY POSSESSION OF HEROI
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ELLIOTT-COURISKY, HUNTER WILLIAM
178 BARRINGTON DRIVE HAMILTON, 45013
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $10,000
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
---
FAIRBANKS, ZANE I
5401 MULBERRY ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FERGUSON, ADAM L
3916 N QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GOCHENOUR, FRANCES ANNE
8446 DUNNHILL LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
---
HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE
3508 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
HERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMAS
5024 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161929
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
KELLY, MISTY DAWN
2210 EAST 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37424
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MURRY, CADE
6518 GARNER ST EAST RIDGE, 374124237
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
NGUYEN, TAM THANH
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PAYNE, JOSHUA
503 ELY RD APT C HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PHAN, THANH HUONG THI
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RAMIREZ, ALFONSO NOLASCO
2910 CRESCENT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
REEVES, MCKAYLIN BROCK
1103 E DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT UNDER $1,000.00
---
SCOTT, DERRENCE LACORY
3426 VINE WILLOW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMEATRIUS
3412 DURRETT DR CLARKSVILLE, 370425646
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, PAMELA DENISE
402 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
SPANGLER, GARY T
3916 N QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STULL, JOHN DYLAN
52 1//2 HEMLOCK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - 2ND
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TAYLOR, TARA
172 SHIRLEY WAY DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING
---
TROUTWINE, DONALD WAYNE
1410 N MACK SMITH RD RM 292 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CAR JACKING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
WALKER, LAURA ASHLEY
3966 AZALEAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153708
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
WARE, NOAH TIMOTHY
742 DIAMOND RIDGE DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WHITE, BRIANNA MARIE
902 ENDICOTT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374052925
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILSON, STEPHANIE RENEE
603 ASHLAND TER 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
INTRODUCTION CONTROL SUBSTANCES
POSSESSION OF METH
---
ZIMMERMAN, CHRIS MICHAEL
6436 BROOKMEADE CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

