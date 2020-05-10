Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
---
---
COMPTON, LIZZETTE M
1509 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ELLIOTT-COURISKY, HUNTER WILLIAM
178 BARRINGTON DRIVE HAMILTON, 45013
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER $10,000
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
---
GOCHENOUR, FRANCES ANNE
8446 DUNNHILL LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
---
KELLY, MISTY DAWN
2210 EAST 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37424
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
NGUYEN, TAM THANH
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PHAN, THANH HUONG THI
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RAMIREZ, ALFONSO NOLASCO
2910 CRESCENT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
Here are the mug shots:
|CAIN, RONALD LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/21/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/30/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|DAVIS, LORI ANN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/13/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|DOZIER, KENTA CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|EASLEY, MICHAEL DEVIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ELLIOTT, BOBBY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY POSSESSION OF HEROI
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FAIRBANKS, ZANE I
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FERGUSON, ADAM L
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
|
|FOSTER, DEMOND KENTRAIL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
|
|HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
|
|HERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MURRY, CADE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PAYNE, JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
|
|REEVES, MCKAYLIN BROCK
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SCOTT, DERRENCE LACORY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
- BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMEATRIUS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/20/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, PAMELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/11/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|SPANGLER, GARY T
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/13/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, TARA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/22/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
|
|TROUTWINE, DONALD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
- CAR JACKING
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|WALKER, LAURA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/28/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WARE, NOAH TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, BRIANNA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, STEPHANIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/02/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- POSSESSION OF HEROIN
- INTRODUCTION CONTROL SUBSTANCES
- POSSESSION OF METH
|
|ZIMMERMAN, CHRIS MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/21/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF HEROIN
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|