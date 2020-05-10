Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

CAIN, RONALD LEMONT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/21/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/30/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DAVIS, LORI ANN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/13/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DOZIER, KENTA CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE EASLEY, MICHAEL DEVIN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ELLIOTT, BOBBY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/16/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY POSSESSION OF HEROI

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FAIRBANKS, ZANE I

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/13/1996

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FERGUSON, ADAM L

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/06/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FOSTER, DEMOND KENTRAIL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

HERNDON, KRISTOPHER THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MURRY, CADE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PAYNE, JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REEVES, MCKAYLIN BROCK

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/15/2002

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000.00 SCOTT, DERRENCE LACORY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020

Charge(s):

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMEATRIUS

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/20/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SMITH, PAMELA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/11/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW SPANGLER, GARY T

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/13/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TAYLOR, TARA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/22/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020

Charge(s):

EVADING TROUTWINE, DONALD WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/10/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2020

Charge(s):

CAR JACKING

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED