Hamilton County Has 14 New Coronavirus Cases; State Has 1 Additional Death

Hamilton County has 14 new cases of coronavirus - bringing the total to 255. the Health Department said on Sunday. The county still has 13 deaths.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up to 243 after one additional death.

Cases went to 14,985 - up from 14,768.

Officials said 1,325 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up six since Saturday.

Bledsoe County remains at 604 cases. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville.

Bradley County is still at 69 cases with one death.

Rhea County has six cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County is at six cases. Grundy County is at 30 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 22 cases. Franklin County has 40 cases with one death.

McMinn County is now at 117 cases. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with eight patients dying.

Monroe County is at 28 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at 12 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 698 cases and has 38 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 3,260 and deaths are at 68.

There are now 443 cases in Williamson County and has 10 coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 263 cases.

Davidson has 3,401 cases and 31 deaths.