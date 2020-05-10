 Sunday, May 10, 2020 70.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Hamilton County Has 14 New Coronavirus Cases; State Has 1 Additional Death

Sunday, May 10, 2020

Hamilton County has 14 new cases of coronavirus - bringing the total to 255. the Health Department said on Sunday. The county still has 13 deaths.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up to 243 after one additional death. 

Cases went to 14,985 - up from 14,768.

Officials said 1,325 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up six since Saturday.

Bledsoe County remains at 604 cases. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville. 

Bradley County is still at 69 cases with one death. 

Rhea County has six cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County is at six cases. Grundy County is at 30 cases with one death. Meigs County is at  22 cases. Franklin County has 40 cases with one death.

McMinn County is now at 117 cases. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with eight patients dying. 

Monroe County is at 28 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at 12 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 698 cases and has 38 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 3,260 and deaths are at 68.

There are now 443 cases in Williamson County and has 10 coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 263 cases.

Davidson has 3,401 cases and 31 deaths.


May 10, 2020

Fire Destroys Garage, Damages Home On Lone Hill Road Sunday Morning

A garage was destroyed and a home damaged by fire Sunday morning. At 9:20 a.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a fire behind her residence at 4843 Lone Hill Road . The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a fully-involved garage fire. A mutual aid response was requested for additional manpower and water tankers to the fire scene. ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CAIN, RONALD LEMONT 1304 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ASSAULT DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE) OPEN CONTAINER LAW DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE --- COMBS, ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response (7)

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: His Mother's Real Gift

I got a huge kick out of a guest column in the Nashville newspaper the other day. Bill Haltom, a Memphis author who spends as much of his time in Monteagle as he can, wrote on the virtues of a hand-written letter and how, as a child, his mother “made him” write thank you notes every time when it was appropriate. What tickled me was that he was forced to do it within 24 hours after ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Basketball Announces Transfer From St. Louis

Chattanooga Mocs Head Men’s Basketball Coach Lamont Paris announced the second student-athlete addition to the 2020-21 roster Friday afternoon with the signing of KC Hankton. Hankton is a transfer from St. Louis in the Atlantic 10. The period began with three-year James Madison starter Darius Banks signing for his senior season in the Scenic City. Hankton is a rising junior. ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)


