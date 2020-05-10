Testing For Coronavirus At Housing Authority Sites Cancelled Over Protests About National Guard Involvement

 Sunday, May 10, 2020 70.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Officials from the Chattanooga Housing Authority said COVID-19 testing that was slated to begin Monday at Emma Wheeler Homes and Mary Walker Towers has been cancelled.

 

The Tennessee National Guard was slated to provide the testing. However, the Tennessee Black Caucus and pastors from the area expressed concerns about having professionals in uniform conducting the testing, CHA officials said.

 

CHA board member and Mary Walker Towers resident Jeff McClendon said, “We’ve been told by the local, state and federal officials how important testing is, and yet now the message we’re given is that testing is important to everyone except residents in public housing.

The decision to not test puts all of us at an even higher risk. It’s not acceptable.”

 

CHA board Vice Chair Edna Varner noted that the CHA staff has been working for the last two weeks on a plan that would allow individuals to obtain voluntary testing with the results being sent privately only to to those tested. “Our focus was to provide testing opportunities to anyone living in our communities who wanted to participate. The National Guard was going to provide healthcare professionals to test up to 3,100 residents at no charge.  I understand how important it is to hear many voices when decisions are made, but this one required a sense of urgency with the health of our residents as priority one.  I hope we don't end up regretting postponing the testing so that we can discuss it.”

 

CHA Board Chairman Jim Levine said “We were just trying to do what we could to protect the health and safety of our residents.”

 

CHA Executive Director Betsy McCright noted that the CHA is open to having partners step up to provide testing to residents. “While we’ve been offered the assistance of community volunteers, it’s important to have trained healthcare professionals providing the tests to residents. We were grateful and remain grateful for the National Guard’s willingness to provide this critical service and hope some reasonable resolution can be reached to do just that.”

 

As soon as the details of the testing plans are available they will be shared with the media as well as through the CHA’s social media platform: @CHAHousingAuthority on Facebook.

 

 

 

 

 


A garage was destroyed and a home damaged by fire Sunday morning. At 9:20 a.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a fire behind her residence at 4843 Lone Hill Road . The Highway 58 Volunteer ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CAIN, RONALD LEMONT 1304 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Officials of the North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy said they support a compromise with Pratt Home Buiilders at the Quarry property at Mountain Creek. The group said the most recent agreement ... (click for more)



A garage was destroyed and a home damaged by fire Sunday morning. At 9:20 a.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a fire behind her residence at 4843 Lone Hill Road . The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a fully-involved garage fire. A mutual aid response was requested for additional manpower and water tankers to the fire scene. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CAIN, RONALD LEMONT 1304 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ASSAULT DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE) OPEN CONTAINER LAW DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE --- COMBS, ... (click for more)

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response (7)

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: His Mother's Real Gift

I got a huge kick out of a guest column in the Nashville newspaper the other day. Bill Haltom, a Memphis author who spends as much of his time in Monteagle as he can, wrote on the virtues of a hand-written letter and how, as a child, his mother “made him” write thank you notes every time when it was appropriate. What tickled me was that he was forced to do it within 24 hours after ... (click for more)

Mocs Basketball Announces Transfer From St. Louis

Chattanooga Mocs Head Men’s Basketball Coach Lamont Paris announced the second student-athlete addition to the 2020-21 roster Friday afternoon with the signing of KC Hankton. Hankton is a transfer from St. Louis in the Atlantic 10. The period began with three-year James Madison starter Darius Banks signing for his senior season in the Scenic City. Hankton is a rising junior. ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)


