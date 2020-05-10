Testing For Coronavirus At Housing Authority Sites Cancelled Over Protests About National Guard Involvement

Officials from the Chattanooga Housing Authority said COVID-19 testing that was slated to begin Monday at Emma Wheeler Homes and Mary Walker Towers has been cancelled.

The Tennessee National Guard was slated to provide the testing. However, the Tennessee Black Caucus and pastors from the area expressed concerns about having professionals in uniform conducting the testing, CHA officials said.

CHA board member and Mary Walker Towers resident Jeff McClendon said, “We’ve been told by the local, state and federal officials how important testing is, and yet now the message we’re given is that testing is important to everyone except residents in public housing.

The decision to not test puts all of us at an even higher risk. It’s not acceptable.”

CHA board Vice Chair Edna Varner noted that the CHA staff has been working for the last two weeks on a plan that would allow individuals to obtain voluntary testing with the results being sent privately only to to those tested. “Our focus was to provide testing opportunities to anyone living in our communities who wanted to participate. The National Guard was going to provide healthcare professionals to test up to 3,100 residents at no charge. I understand how important it is to hear many voices when decisions are made, but this one required a sense of urgency with the health of our residents as priority one. I hope we don't end up regretting postponing the testing so that we can discuss it.”

CHA Board Chairman Jim Levine said “We were just trying to do what we could to protect the health and safety of our residents.”

CHA Executive Director Betsy McCright noted that the CHA is open to having partners step up to provide testing to residents. “While we’ve been offered the assistance of community volunteers, it’s important to have trained healthcare professionals providing the tests to residents. We were grateful and remain grateful for the National Guard’s willingness to provide this critical service and hope some reasonable resolution can be reached to do just that.”

As soon as the details of the testing plans are available they will be shared with the media as well as through the CHA’s social media platform: @CHAHousingAuthority on Facebook.