Georgia Reports 33,476 Coronavirus Cases, 1,405 Deaths - Up 4

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 1,405 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - four more since Saturday.

The confirmed cases are now at 33,476 - up from 32,568.

Hospitalizations are at 5,999 - up 11 since Saturday.

Whitfield County now has 154 cases - five more than Saturday, and is still at six deaths.



Walker County is reporting 65 cases - one more since Saturday, and no deaths. Dade County has one more case, for a total of 17, and one death.

Catoosa County is at 53 cases and no deaths, and Chattooga County is at 16 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 363 cases and 31 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has a total of 157 cases and 12 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 122 cases and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,508. There have been 144 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 2,175 cases. Cobb is up to 117 deaths. There are now 2,535 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 69 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,447 cases and 87 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,591 cases and still at 126 deaths.