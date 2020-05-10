 Sunday, May 10, 2020 Weather

Georgia Reports 33,476 Coronavirus Cases, 1,405 Deaths - Up 4

Sunday, May 10, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 1,405 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - four more since Saturday.

The confirmed cases are now at 33,476 - up from 32,568.

Hospitalizations are at 5,999 - up 11 since Saturday.

Whitfield County now has 154 cases - five more than Saturday, and is still at six deaths.  

Walker County is reporting 65 cases - one more since Saturday, and no deaths. Dade County has one more case, for a total of 17, and one death.

Catoosa County is at 53 cases and no deaths, and Chattooga County is at 16 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 363 cases and 31 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has a total of 157 cases and 12 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 122 cases and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,508. There have been 144 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 2,175 cases. Cobb is up to 117 deaths. There are now 2,535 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 69 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,447 cases and 87 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,591 cases and still at 126 deaths.


Senator Lamar Alexander will self-quarantine in Tennessee for two weeks after a member of his staff tested positive for coronavirus. His office said he was doing so though he has been tested recently and told he did not have the virus. David Cleary, chief of staff for Senator Alexander, said, “Today, Sunday, May 10, a member of Senator Lamar Alexander’s staff tested positive ... (click for more)

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response (7)

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: His Mother's Real Gift

I got a huge kick out of a guest column in the Nashville newspaper the other day. Bill Haltom, a Memphis author who spends as much of his time in Monteagle as he can, wrote on the virtues of a hand-written letter and how, as a child, his mother “made him” write thank you notes every time when it was appropriate. What tickled me was that he was forced to do it within 24 hours after ... (click for more)

Mocs Basketball Announces Transfer From St. Louis

Chattanooga Mocs Head Men’s Basketball Coach Lamont Paris announced the second student-athlete addition to the 2020-21 roster Friday afternoon with the signing of KC Hankton. Hankton is a transfer from St. Louis in the Atlantic 10. The period began with three-year James Madison starter Darius Banks signing for his senior season in the Scenic City. Hankton is a rising junior. ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)


