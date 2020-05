Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 4-10:

HURST TRACE KAMERON W/M 20 OFFICER KELLEY CPD FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED 2ND OFFENSE, NO INSURANCE, VIEW OBSTRUCTED

MITCHELL JASON DWIGHT W/M 41 OFFICER RAMEY LPD PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

HOLLAND BRANDON TREVOR W/M 25 OFFICER CAREATHERS HOLD FOR COURT ONLY

SCOTT JEREMY KEITH W/M 40 TERRY DTF POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, OBSTRUCTION OF OFFICERS

MAYE DAVID EUGENE W/M 32 CATOOSA COUNTY CHILD MOLESTATION

JOHNSON DEREK LEE W/M 35 OFFICER HEAD FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

COLLINS BRITAN RUSSELL W/M 23 OFFICER HEAD POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, ECSAPE, THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE, OBSTRUCTION OF LEO (M), RECKLESS DRIVING, DUI DRUGS, DRIVING WITHOUT VALID LICENSE, PERSON ASSOCIATED WITH GANG TO CONDUCT OR PARTICIPATE IN CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

BETHUNE JAMES ALEXANDER W/M 37 OFFICER KIRBY THEFT BY TAKING (F), CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO BUSINESS

NELSON DAVID DALE W/M 39 OFFICER HOLLAND COURT ORDER

VEAL MARK ROGER W/M 37 OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION (F), THEFT BY TAKING MOTOR VEHICLE

SIMS JAMES BRENT W/M 47 OFFICER KING DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, SPEEDING

WALKER NICHOLAS LAMONT W/M 41 *** OFFICER MILLER RETURN FROM DOC

BROOME DECODA LEE W/M 28 *** OFFICER HOLLAND PROBATION (F), FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN (X6), FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE LEO, RECKLESS DRIVING, SPEEDING

KESSLER MICHAEL JOHN W/M 27 *** OFFICER MILLER AGG ASSAULT

PRYOR DESMOND JEVON B/M 19 *** OFFICER WORLEY POSSESSION OF MARIJ.

MORE THAN AN OZ

KENNAMER LANCE BRYANT B/M 31 *** OFFICER HINCH DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, KNOWINGLY DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

NEELY EDGAR CHARLES W/M 39 OFFICER TAYLOR CPD STATUTORY RAPE – FELONY (2 COUNTS), CHILD MOLESTATION (2 COUNTS)

HILBURN MATTHEW SHANE W/M 44 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD

PITTMAN PARIS EMMANUEL B/M 17 OFFICER MULLIS RPD DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE, DUI – DRUGS LESS SAFE, SPEEDING, NO PROOF INSURANCE

WOOD HAILEY ALLISON W/F 19 OFFICER BARKLEY SIMPLE ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE

MCCWHORTER AUSTIN TYLER W/M 27 OFFICER RAMEY LPD SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

CRONE RANDY LEROY W/M 48 MATHIS LPD SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

KNIGHT CARMEN ELLEN W/F 52 OFFICER JONES HIT AND RUN; DUTY OF DRIVER TO STOP OR RETURN TO SCENE OF ACCIDENT

WESTBROOKS BRIAN LEE W/M 46 OFFICER WEBER PAROLE VIOLATION, SEAT BELTS VIOLATION, NO INSURANCE, OBSCURRED OR MISSING LICENSE PLATES

NEILL CODY ALLEN W/M 32 OFFICER THOMASON DUI – DRUGS, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH WEAPONS, INTOXICANTS OR DRUGS, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, DRIVER TO EXERCISE PROPER USE OF RADIOS & MOBILE TELEPHONES

JACKSON ROGER DALE W/M 45 OFFICER THOMASON POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ

VELASQUEZ JULIO DAVID H/M 22 OFFICER JONES DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, IMPROPER TRANSFER OF LICENSE PLATE/DECAL, IMPROPER PARKING, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION