Hamilton County Has Just 1 New Coronavirus Case; State Has 8 More Virus Deaths

Hamilton County on Monday reported just one more case of coronavirus - bringing the total to 256. The county still has 13 deaths.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 3,699 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease - an increase of 47 in the past 24 hours.

The death toll in Nashville remains at 35.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up by eight to 251, the state Health Department said.

Cases went to 15,544 - up from 14,985.

Officials said 1,344 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 19 since Saturday.

Bledsoe County remains at 604 cases. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 72 cases with one death.

Rhea County has six cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County is at six cases. Grundy County is at 30 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 22 cases. Franklin County has 41 cases with one death.

McMinn County is now at 122 cases. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with nine patients dying.

Monroe County is at 31 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at 12 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 699 cases and has 38 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 3,372 and deaths are at 70.

There are now 445 cases in Williamson County and has 10 coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 280 cases.