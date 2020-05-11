 Monday, May 11, 2020 62.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has Just 1 New Coronavirus Case; State Has 8 More Virus Deaths

Monday, May 11, 2020

Hamilton County on Monday reported just one more case of coronavirus - bringing the total to 256.  The county still has 13 deaths.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 3,699 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease - an increase of 47 in the past 24 hours.

The death toll in Nashville remains at 35.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up by eight to 251, the state Health Department said. 

Cases went to 15,544 - up from 14,985.

Officials said 1,344 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 19 since Saturday.

Bledsoe County remains at 604 cases. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville. 

Bradley County is up to 72 cases with one death. 

Rhea County has six cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County is at six cases. Grundy County is at 30 cases with one death. Meigs County is at  22 cases. Franklin County has 41 cases with one death.

McMinn County is now at 122 cases. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with nine patients dying. 

Monroe County is at 31 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at 12 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 699 cases and has 38 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 3,372 and deaths are at 70.

There are now 445 cases in Williamson County and has 10 coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 280 cases.


May 11, 2020

Mayor Berke Says Chattanoogans Will Not Have Their COVID-19 Results Shared with Law Enforcement; Says Guard May Help In Testing While Not Wearing Fatigues

May 11, 2020

9th Resident Dies Of Coronavirus At Life Care Center Of Athens, Tn.

May 11, 2020

Georgia Has 36 More Coronavirus Deaths; 33,927 Cases


Chattanoogans will not have their COVID-19 test results being shared with law enforcement. During his Monday Facebook Livestream, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said the city is “not doing that.” ... (click for more)

A ninth resident has died of coronavirus at Life Care Center of Athens, Tn. Officials said: Resident update: - Our residents who have tested both positive and negative for COVID-19 are ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 1,441 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 36 more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 33,927 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Mayor Berke Says Chattanoogans Will Not Have Their COVID-19 Results Shared with Law Enforcement; Says Guard May Help In Testing While Not Wearing Fatigues

Chattanoogans will not have their COVID-19 test results being shared with law enforcement. During his Monday Facebook Livestream, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said the city is “not doing that.” He said the city has the option to sign a “memorandum of understanding” with the state, which would allow the city and its law enforcement agencies to access information about who has ... (click for more)

9th Resident Dies Of Coronavirus At Life Care Center Of Athens, Tn.

A ninth resident has died of coronavirus at Life Care Center of Athens, Tn. Officials said: Resident update: - Our residents who have tested both positive and negative for COVID-19 are checked multiple times per day for symptoms or changes in condition. If a resident who tested negative begins showing any symptom that could be associated with COVID-19, we retest them. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rep Haskeem And Black Caucus, Why Perpetuate Division?

Rep. Haskeem and Black Caucus, why perpetuate division? I just read an article where the Tennessee state government planned to utilize the wonderful men and women of the Tennessee National Guard to test under-served communities with free COVID testing. Why perpetuate division, I ask again? Division is unhealthy for under-served communities and the community at large. The ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Obama "Blowing Smoke"

When I read former President, Barack Obama had raged in a very pointed attack on current President Donald Trump, calling Trump’s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic as “an absolute chaotic disaster," it made me mad. Obama went as far as to lambast his successor with the personal smear, “… when that mindset -- of ‘what’s in it for me’ and ‘to heck with everybody else’ -- when that ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Basketball Announces Transfer From St. Louis

Chattanooga Mocs Head Men’s Basketball Coach Lamont Paris announced the second student-athlete addition to the 2020-21 roster Friday afternoon with the signing of KC Hankton. Hankton is a transfer from St. Louis in the Atlantic 10. The period began with three-year James Madison starter Darius Banks signing for his senior season in the Scenic City. Hankton is a rising junior. ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors