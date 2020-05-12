 Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BORAN, KASEY LEN
1237 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURKE, OLIVER RYAN
9815 COLONY PARK LN SODDY DAISY, 373794902
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DANIELS, CURTIS D
1111 MCBRIEN ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
GARNER, SHAWN MICHAEL
105 MCCARTY RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
---
GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER
761 LANOIR STREET EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HANKS, TYLER KENNEDY
6917 MAHLON DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH
---
HELLEM, MATTHEW JAMES
181 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
---
IGOU, DARREN MASON
2109 ELEDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JACKSON, TERELL DEVAUGHN
3805 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR
2452 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MASON, DEMORRIS RAY
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MILLER, ANGELA DAWN
401 PRATER ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
MORGAN, GARETH REESE
1058 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MOSIER, ROBERT EUGENE
4904 15TH AVE APT A CHATT, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NORMAN, ALEXIS MARIE
195 POPULAR SPRINGS ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
---
ORR, MICHAEL LAMONT
1850 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
PARKER, CHRISTY LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE
---
PICKENS, MICHAEL LEBRON
727 E 11TH ST / UNION GOSPEL MISSION CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RICH, HAROLD ALAN
8807 PINE RIDGE ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SELLS, DEED RANDAL
1101 GROVE ST APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SHUPE, CHARLES EDWIN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SNYDER, ROBERT ALBERT
115 PEACE STREET RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
THOMPSON, DAVID
HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379092774
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
UNDERWOOD, GEORGE TAYLOR
3806 BONNEY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (FAIL TO APPEAR 19051601)
---
WADE, SHAMEKA ROSHELLE
1228 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WILLIAMS, AKYRAH LAMIQUE
3714 SALEM VALLEY RIDGE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, DAVID LEON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILSON, ROBERT L
118 WIDOW STREET SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

Here are the mug shots:

BORAN, KASEY LEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/09/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANIELS, CURTIS D
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/05/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HANKS, TYLER KENNEDY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH
HATTENDORF, PAUL MAHLER
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 03/17/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
HELLEM, MATTHEW JAMES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
IGOU, DARREN MASON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JACKSON, TERELL DEVAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MASON, DEMORRIS RAY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MILLER, ANGELA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/22/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
MOSIER, ROBERT EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/06/1971
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MYLES, IRA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/16/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
NORMAN, ALEXIS MARIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
ORR, MICHAEL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PARKER, CHRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE
PICKENS, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 03/07/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RICH, HAROLD ALAN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 02/28/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SELLS, DEED RANDAL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SNYDER, ROBERT ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/29/1968
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
THOMPSON, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
UNDERWOOD, GEORGE TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR (FAIL TO APPEAR 19051601)
WADE, SHAMEKA ROSHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILLIAMS, DAVID LEON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • BURGLARY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILSON, ROBERT L
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/07/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE


