Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BORAN, KASEY LEN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/09/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIELS, CURTIS D

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/15/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/05/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HANKS, TYLER KENNEDY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH HATTENDORF, PAUL MAHLER

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 03/17/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY HELLEM, MATTHEW JAMES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000) IGOU, DARREN MASON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/09/1999

Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JACKSON, TERELL DEVAUGHN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/30/1996

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MASON, DEMORRIS RAY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/10/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT OF PROPERTY MILLER, ANGELA DAWN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/22/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO MOSIER, ROBERT EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/06/1971

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MYLES, IRA LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/16/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020

Charge(s):

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION NORMAN, ALEXIS MARIE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000) ORR, MICHAEL LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR PARKER, CHRISTY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE PICKENS, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 03/07/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/26/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RICH, HAROLD ALAN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 02/28/1958

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT