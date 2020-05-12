67-Year-Old Man Killed In Head-On Collision Monday Evening On Delashmitt Road

One man was killed on Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash at 4300 Delashmitt Road.At approximately 6:10 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic/DUI Unit responded to the crash.Police said a Dodge Challenger, driven by a 67-year-old man, was traveling northbound when it crossed the double yellow lines, veered into the southbound lane, and struck a Chevy Suburban, driven by a 30-year-old man, head-on.The driver of the Challenger was taken to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS and later pronounced deceased.The driver of the Suburban was taken to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS for observation.Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.You can remain anonymous.