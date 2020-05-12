 Tuesday, May 12, 2020 59.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Senator Gardenhire Announces Over $400,000 In Funds To Expand COVID-19 Testing In Hamilton County

Tuesday, May 12, 2020
State Senator Todd Gardenhire on Tuesday announced that two Hamilton County health centers have been chosen for federal funding for expansion of COVID-19 testing.  The funds were awarded by the U.S. Health Resources and Services as part of the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic.  
 
The Chattanooga Hamilton County Hospital Authority will receive $318,919 and the Hamilton County Department of Health will receive $192,349. 
 
“COVID-19 testing is extremely important in slowing the spread of this virus, especially when a large amount of cases are from asymptomatic individuals,” said Senator Gardenhire.
“Tennessee has aggressively testing throughout the state and it is important our local testing centers have the resources to continue offering tests to all our citizens. I appreciate the work of our congressional delegation for their help securing these funds.” 
 
The funding for health centers is part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, signed into law by President Trump on April 24.  In addition to providing funding for small businesses and individuals financially affected by COVID-19, it provides grants for hospitals and healthcare providers, and increased testing capabilities to help track the spread and impact of the coronavirus.  
 
Across the U.S., health centers are currently providing more than 100,000 weekly COVID-19 tests in their local communities, officials said.

Signal Mountain Deals With The Coronavirus

Alexander Says U.S. COVID-19 Testing Is Impressive — Enough To Begin Going Back To Work

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


At the May meeting, the Signal Mountain Town Council was given an update on how the town is operating during the coronavirus pandemic. The way business is being carried on has adapted while ... (click for more)

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Tuesday said that COVID-19 testing in the United States is “impressive” and “enough to begin going back to work.” ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Opinion

Because These Are A Vulnerable People Is Why Black Leaders Were Right To Question

Because these are a vulnerable people who have been traditionally and historically abused, exploited, mistreated on all levels is why black leaders, including Mr. Yusuf Hakeem, have an obligation to question aspects of how sending outsiders in to administer any testing would be handled. Especially their concerns that this information was meant to be shared with local police and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: God's Newest Idea

I have just witnessed what I’ll contend is the most beautiful weekend I’ve seen this year and Sunday morning, as I marveled at nature’s beauty, the Lord blessed me with a surprising thought. Face it: His churches are in a horrible fix all over America – without the congregations’ support, some are being forced to close. This, because of well-proven guidelines and sound judgement, ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Basketball Announces Transfer From St. Louis

Chattanooga Mocs Head Men’s Basketball Coach Lamont Paris announced the second student-athlete addition to the 2020-21 roster Friday afternoon with the signing of KC Hankton. Hankton is a transfer from St. Louis in the Atlantic 10. The period began with three-year James Madison starter Darius Banks signing for his senior season in the Scenic City. Hankton is a rising junior. ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)


