Senator Gardenhire Announces Over $400,000 In Funds To Expand COVID-19 Testing In Hamilton County

State Senator Todd Gardenhire on Tuesday announced that two Hamilton County health centers have been chosen for federal funding for expansion of COVID-19 testing. The funds were awarded by the U.S. Health Resources and Services as part of the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Chattanooga Hamilton County Hospital Authority will receive $318,919 and the Hamilton County Department of Health will receive $192,349.“COVID-19 testing is extremely important in slowing the spread of this virus, especially when a large amount of cases are from asymptomatic individuals,” said Senator Gardenhire.“Tennessee has aggressively testing throughout the state and it is important our local testing centers have the resources to continue offering tests to all our citizens. I appreciate the work of our congressional delegation for their help securing these funds.”The funding for health centers is part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, signed into law by President Trump on April 24. In addition to providing funding for small businesses and individuals financially affected by COVID-19, it provides grants for hospitals and healthcare providers, and increased testing capabilities to help track the spread and impact of the coronavirus.Across the U.S., health centers are currently providing more than 100,000 weekly COVID-19 tests in their local communities, officials said.