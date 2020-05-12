 Tuesday, May 12, 2020 63.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Planning Commission Recommends Denial For Shooting Range Off Highway 58 Near Falcon Crest

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

A special permit for a shooting range off Highway 58 was recommended for denial by the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission. Bryan Shults of the Regional Planning Agency noted that the request is not compatible with the surrounding single-family detached residential uses, citing that a dwelling is less than 300 feet away.

 

Applicant Steve Ferguson detailed why he believed the shooting range should be allowed.

Using Zoom, he told the commission the range would teach concealed carry and home defense fundamentals. He said that when he moved to Hamilton County, he saw a need for security in churches, and his shooting range would instruct church security.

 

“Churches have become soft targets,” said Mr. Ferguson. “With my extensive background in security, I would be a great help in teaching churches how to protect their congregation, better-equip their security teams, families, and individuals.”

 

However, there were two residents who opposed having a shooting range in the area. One woman who lives just across the street from where the proposed range would be said people occasionally shoot there already, and she did not appreciate the noise. In addition to this, she also talked about safety concerns surrounding the shooting range.

 

“I want to not be fearful of bullets,” she said. “You know we have kids playing outside in the neighborhood, and we have animals too. Approving a shooting range is going to make that unbearable for everyone there.”

 

In addition to this, she feared that property values in the area could plummet if a shooting range is installed nearby.

 

“I do understand the safety aspect of it and some wanting a class and a shooting range that is closer, but close to a subdivision is not where it belongs.”

 

Another neighbor said that he understood the “ability” of Mr. Ferguson to help the community, and his ability as a trainer. But he cited the Falcon Crest neighborhood Facebook group as being overwhelmingly against the shooting range.

 

He said, “There were 24 people participating in the discussion with over 170 comments. Three people were arguing in favor, and 21 were arguing against. In general, it is a problem of location, not against his ability. This is not the right place to put a shooting range.”

 

Robert Crawford spoke on behalf of Mr. Ferguson and vouched for his character. Mr. Crawford brought attention to the absence of a shooting range in Hamilton County. He said the closest place to partake in outdoor shooting is Prentice Cooper State Park.

 

He said, “I know they’re men of their words. They’ve done a great service bringing the attention to detail they’re bringing to this facility. As you know, we don’t have a location where we can go and train as a team, and that’s what they’re bringing to Hamilton County.”

 

Another man said an agent from the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security had told him that churches and places of worship are targets of terrorists. He said that a church without security would be considered “negligent.” In his eyes, a shooting range would help provide more safety and instruction for church security.

 

Councilman Darrin Ledford asked the female neighbor if children still played in the woods where the shooting range would be. She said there are children who play outside and who mow the lawn near where the range would be located.

 

David Ferguson, the owner of the property, said he has owned it since before Falcon Crest existed. He said that an ability to shoot handguns was the reason he moved to the area to begin with.

 

“We’re going to continue to shoot, because we’ve been shooting here for 17 and a half years, and we’re not trying to be a nuisance to anybody,” said Mr. Ferguson. “Way before Falcon Crest or any of the houses were here, we were shooting way before that. Hopefully the people understand that.”

 

After listening to the arguments on each side, the Planning Commission voted to deny the motion. Todd Leamon of the commission made sure to tell the applicants that this is simply a recommendation, and that the County Commission will vote on this next month.


