May 13, 2020
Assessor Marty Haynes said victims of the Easter tornado will get lower assessments.
Mr. Haynes said about 500 homes were totally destroyed in the East Brainerd/Ooltewah area.
He said some ... (click for more)
The proposed 2021 budget for Lookout Mountain, Tn., comes full of uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Assistant Treasurer Samantha VanAlstyne. She said it will be a basic budget, ... (click for more)
Former TVA Chairman David Freeman, a native of Chattanooga, has died of a heart attack at a hospital outside of Washington, D.C. He was 94.
Mr. Freeman, the son of a shopkeeper, gained an ... (click for more)
The proposed 2021 budget for Lookout Mountain, Tn., comes full of uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Assistant Treasurer Samantha VanAlstyne. She said it will be a basic budget, planned with a five percent property tax increase. There is no cost of living increase for employees and no capital improvements are planned. The public works employees will have a pay scale ... (click for more)
Former TVA Chairman David Freeman, a native of Chattanooga, has died of a heart attack at a hospital outside of Washington, D.C. He was 94.
Mr. Freeman, the son of a shopkeeper, gained an electrical engineering degree from Georgia Tech . He worked five years with TVA before gaining a law degree at the University of Tennessee .
A green energy advocate, he was named to energy ... (click for more)
Because these are a vulnerable people who have been traditionally and historically abused, exploited, mistreated on all levels is why black leaders, including Mr. Yusuf Hakeem, have an obligation to question aspects of how sending outsiders in to administer any testing would be handled. Especially their concerns that this information was meant to be shared with local police and ... (click for more)
There is a website known as Medpagetoday.com that correctly identifies itself as “a trusted and reliable source for clinical and policy coverage that directly affects the lives and practices of health care professionals.” It is a very popular website for people like me who write about health-related matters, particularly in the COVID-19 era where the key is to distinguish between ... (click for more)
A local native of Harrison, Tenn., and NJCAA Division I All-American pitcher at Chattanooga State CC, Brooke Parrott has signed with the Chattanooga Mocs softball program, as head coach Frank Reed announced the first of two transfer additions on Wednesday morning. She is immediately eligible with two years remaining.
In just over a season and a half at JUCO-power Chatt State, ... (click for more)
KNOXVILLE - - Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith added another accolade to an illustrious Vol career, as the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame announced he will be presented with the Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award at the 39th Annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
The induction ceremony is set for Thursday, July 21, and will air on WBXX-TV ... (click for more)