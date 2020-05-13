 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 76.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tourism Leader Says Chattanooga Not Expected To Return To Pre-COVID-19 Levels Until 2023

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Barry White, president of the Chattanooga Tourism Company (formerly the Convention and Visitors Bureau), said it is not expected that Chattanooga tourism will return to pre-COVID-19 levels until 2023.

He said the bureau has taken about a 58 percent funding cut from the sudden halt to local tourism.

Mr. White said he had to furlough 8-9 employees, but has sought not to make personnel cuts. "We are a talent-dependent organization," he said.

He said once the virus hit, all spring advertising was immediately halted.

Mr. White said the bureau is now focusing advertising on the leisure visitor. He said that segment will come back much soon than large group gatherings.

He said at the time he arrived in Chattanooga 13 months ago "there was not a penny in reserve." He said the board began to put money aside and that has helped the organization survive.

Mr. White said group has a "restart" focus in May and a "recovery" focus for mid-June.

The group, which gets all of the county's hotel-motel tax funds, said he was not asking the County Commission to make up its deficit.  

 


May 13, 2020

Volkswagen Chattanooga Plans Phased Production Ramp-Up With New Safety Measures On Sunday

May 13, 2020

Georgia To Receive $200 Million For COVID-19 Testing

May 13, 2020

Governor Lee Appoints Former Judge Brandon Gibson As State's Chief Operating Officer


Volkswagen Chattanooga plans to resume production May 17 using a multi-phased approach. The factory implemented more than 90 new health and safety measures after voluntarily suspending operations ... (click for more)

The White House announced on Wednesday that Georgia will receive over $260 million in federal funding to increase testing capacity in the state. “Testing is a critical element of our phased ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of former Court of Appeals Judge Brandon O. Gibson as the next chief operating officer for the State of Tennessee. Judge Gibson replaces ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Volkswagen Chattanooga Plans Phased Production Ramp-Up With New Safety Measures On Sunday

Volkswagen Chattanooga plans to resume production May 17 using a multi-phased approach. The factory implemented more than 90 new health and safety measures after voluntarily suspending operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The gradual ramp-up will help ensure a reliable supply base while providing workers with time to adapt to the new procedures and preventative ... (click for more)

Georgia To Receive $200 Million For COVID-19 Testing

The White House announced on Wednesday that Georgia will receive over $260 million in federal funding to increase testing capacity in the state. “Testing is a critical element of our phased approach to get America back to work,” said Senator David Perdue. “This CARES Act funding will allow Georgia to expand its testing capacity and test as many people as possible, even asymptomatic ... (click for more)

Opinion

Because These Are A Vulnerable People Is Why Black Leaders Were Right To Question

Because these are a vulnerable people who have been traditionally and historically abused, exploited, mistreated on all levels is why black leaders, including Mr. Yusuf Hakeem, have an obligation to question aspects of how sending outsiders in to administer any testing would be handled. Especially their concerns that this information was meant to be shared with local police and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Dr. Sethi On ‘The War’

There is a website known as Medpagetoday.com that correctly identifies itself as “a trusted and reliable source for clinical and policy coverage that directly affects the lives and practices of health care professionals.” It is a very popular website for people like me who write about health-related matters, particularly in the COVID-19 era where the key is to distinguish between ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Volleyball Recruiting Class Receives National Recognition

One of the most decorated and accomplished scholastic recruiting classes in Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program history added to its resume with recent national recognition and ranking from PrepVolleyball.com. The 2020 class slotted as one of 40 "Honorable Mentions" to PrepVolleyball.com's top 30 recruiting classes in the country. In all, Chattanooga secured a top 100 overall ... (click for more)

Former Central, Chattanooga State Pitching Ace, Brooke Parrott Signs With UTC

A local native of Harrison, Tenn., and NJCAA Division I All-American pitcher at Chattanooga State CC, Brooke Parrott has signed with the Chattanooga Mocs softball program, as head coach Frank Reed announced the first of two transfer additions on Wednesday morning. She is immediately eligible with two years remaining. In just over a season and a half at JUCO-power Chatt State, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors