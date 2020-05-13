 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 76.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 41 More Coronavirus Cases; 7 Remain In Intensive Care; Nashville Up 94 Cases; Tennessee Has 9 More Deaths

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Hamilton County on Wednesday reported 41 more cases of coronavirus - bringing the total to 310. 

Hamilton County still has seven coronavirus patients in Intensive Care. Deaths remain at 13.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 3,879 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 94 in the past 24 hours.

An additional death was reported in Davidson County – a 74-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A total of 38 people have died in Davidson County after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials said 2,339 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up by nine to 273, the state Health Department said. 

Cases in the state went to 16,370 - up 260 since Tuesday.

Officials said 1,388 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 25 since Tuesday.

Bledsoe County remains at 603 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville. 

Bradley County is up to 75 cases with one death. 

Rhea County has six cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County is at seven cases. Grundy County is at 30 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 22 cases. Franklin County has 41 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 123 cases. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with nine patients dying. 

Monroe County is at 33 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at 12 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 714 cases and now has 40 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 3,475 and deaths are at 75 with two new ones.

There are now 453 cases in Williamson County and has 10 coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 295 cases.


Volkswagen Chattanooga Plans Phased Production Ramp-Up With New Safety Measures On Sunday

Volkswagen Chattanooga plans to resume production May 17 using a multi-phased approach. The factory implemented more than 90 new health and safety measures after voluntarily suspending operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The gradual ramp-up will help ensure a reliable supply base while providing workers with time to adapt to the new procedures and preventative ... (click for more)

Georgia To Receive $200 Million For COVID-19 Testing

The White House announced on Wednesday that Georgia will receive over $260 million in federal funding to increase testing capacity in the state. “Testing is a critical element of our phased approach to get America back to work,” said Senator David Perdue. “This CARES Act funding will allow Georgia to expand its testing capacity and test as many people as possible, even asymptomatic ... (click for more)

Opinion

Because These Are A Vulnerable People Is Why Black Leaders Were Right To Question

Because these are a vulnerable people who have been traditionally and historically abused, exploited, mistreated on all levels is why black leaders, including Mr. Yusuf Hakeem, have an obligation to question aspects of how sending outsiders in to administer any testing would be handled. Especially their concerns that this information was meant to be shared with local police and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Dr. Sethi On ‘The War’

There is a website known as Medpagetoday.com that correctly identifies itself as “a trusted and reliable source for clinical and policy coverage that directly affects the lives and practices of health care professionals.” It is a very popular website for people like me who write about health-related matters, particularly in the COVID-19 era where the key is to distinguish between ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Volleyball Recruiting Class Receives National Recognition

One of the most decorated and accomplished scholastic recruiting classes in Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program history added to its resume with recent national recognition and ranking from PrepVolleyball.com. The 2020 class slotted as one of 40 "Honorable Mentions" to PrepVolleyball.com's top 30 recruiting classes in the country. In all, Chattanooga secured a top 100 overall ... (click for more)

Former Central, Chattanooga State Pitching Ace, Brooke Parrott Signs With UTC

A local native of Harrison, Tenn., and NJCAA Division I All-American pitcher at Chattanooga State CC, Brooke Parrott has signed with the Chattanooga Mocs softball program, as head coach Frank Reed announced the first of two transfer additions on Wednesday morning. She is immediately eligible with two years remaining. In just over a season and a half at JUCO-power Chatt State, ... (click for more)


