Hamilton County Has 41 More Coronavirus Cases; 7 Remain In Intensive Care; Nashville Up 94 Cases; Tennessee Has 9 More Deaths

Hamilton County on Wednesday reported 41 more cases of coronavirus - bringing the total to 310.

Hamilton County still has seven coronavirus patients in Intensive Care. Deaths remain at 13.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 3,879 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 94 in the past 24 hours.

An additional death was reported in Davidson County – a 74-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A total of 38 people have died in Davidson County after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials said 2,339 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up by nine to 273, the state Health Department said.



Cases in the state went to 16,370 - up 260 since Tuesday.

Officials said 1,388 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 25 since Tuesday.

Bledsoe County remains at 603 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 75 cases with one death.

Rhea County has six cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County is at seven cases. Grundy County is at 30 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 22 cases. Franklin County has 41 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 123 cases. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with nine patients dying.

Monroe County is at 33 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at 12 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 714 cases and now has 40 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 3,475 and deaths are at 75 with two new ones.

There are now 453 cases in Williamson County and has 10 coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 295 cases.