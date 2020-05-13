Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Top 1,500; 35,332 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 1,505 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 40 more since Tuesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 35,332 - up from 34,737, an increase of 595.

Hospitalizations are at 6,259 - up 82 since Tuesday.

Whitfield County had an increase of 3 cases for a total of 173 and is still at six deaths.



Walker County is reporting no new cases, for a total of 68 and no deaths. Dade County still has 17 cases and one death.

Catoosa County has three new cases at 62 and no deaths, and Chattooga County remains at 16 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 374 cases and 34 deaths, one new, from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 161 cases, two more, and remains at 12 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) reports 123 cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,606. There have been 151 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 2,266 cases. Cobb is up to 125 deaths. There are now 2,619 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 73 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,505 cases and 101 deaths, five more since Tuesday.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,643 cases and one more death for a total of 129 deaths.