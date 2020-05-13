 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Top 1,500; 35,332 Cases

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 1,505 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 40 more since Tuesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 35,332 - up from 34,737, an increase of 595.

Hospitalizations are at 6,259 - up 82 since Tuesday.

Whitfield County had an increase of 3 cases for a total of 173 and is still at six deaths.  

Walker County is reporting no new cases, for a total of 68 and no deaths. Dade County still has 17 cases and one death.

Catoosa County has three new cases at 62 and no deaths, and Chattooga County remains at 16 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 374 cases and 34 deaths, one new, from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 161 cases, two more, and remains at 12 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) reports 123 cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,606. There have been 151 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 2,266 cases. Cobb is up to 125 deaths. There are now 2,619 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 73 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,505 cases and 101 deaths, five more since Tuesday.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,643 cases and one more death for a total of 129 deaths.


Opinion

Because These Are A Vulnerable People Is Why Black Leaders Were Right To Question

Because these are a vulnerable people who have been traditionally and historically abused, exploited, mistreated on all levels is why black leaders, including Mr. Yusuf Hakeem, have an obligation to question aspects of how sending outsiders in to administer any testing would be handled. Especially their concerns that this information was meant to be shared with local police and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Dr. Sethi On ‘The War’

There is a website known as Medpagetoday.com that correctly identifies itself as “a trusted and reliable source for clinical and policy coverage that directly affects the lives and practices of health care professionals.” It is a very popular website for people like me who write about health-related matters, particularly in the COVID-19 era where the key is to distinguish between ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Volleyball Recruiting Class Receives National Recognition

One of the most decorated and accomplished scholastic recruiting classes in Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program history added to its resume with recent national recognition and ranking from PrepVolleyball.com. The 2020 class slotted as one of 40 "Honorable Mentions" to PrepVolleyball.com's top 30 recruiting classes in the country. In all, Chattanooga secured a top 100 overall ... (click for more)

Former Central, Chattanooga State Pitching Ace, Brooke Parrott Signs With UTC

A local native of Harrison, Tenn., and NJCAA Division I All-American pitcher at Chattanooga State CC, Brooke Parrott has signed with the Chattanooga Mocs softball program, as head coach Frank Reed announced the first of two transfer additions on Wednesday morning. She is immediately eligible with two years remaining. In just over a season and a half at JUCO-power Chatt State, ... (click for more)


