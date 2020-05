Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ASKEW, DALYN KYLE

1446 ELM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BLOUNT, SHAMAR LEBRON

718 SHELDON CIR CLARKSVILLE, 37040

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLAR

---

BROOKS, DEONTA TERRELL

2707 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

---

COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS

4821 BRIGHTON LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

---

CONRO, MICHAEL J

3312 EASTON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT

IMMEDIATE NOTICE

---

COPELAND, SHELTON LARON

6025 MORNING GLORY DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10

---

DANIEL, MARTERRIUS DEVONTE

3604 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

DUCKETT, KAELAN LAMAR

6574 EAST BRANIERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

---

FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA

1728 OCCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

---

GALLOWAY, ROY LEE

1005 BENNETT ROAD EASTRIFGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT UNDER 1000

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

UNLAWFU POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

ASSAULT ONPOLICE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

EVADING ARREST

---

GIBBS, EDWARD JACK

161 CONCORD ST MANCHESTER, 03104

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ROBBERY

---

HARMON, BRITTANI

201 THRUSH HOLLOW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED ARSON

---

HOLLAND, CHRISTINA PAIGE

81 WOODLAND WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

HURD, DARIUS KENTRELL

6329 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

---

JONES, ANDREW BLAKE

134 CLARK ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30075

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

JONES, GAMEEL LABRON

1610 S WILLOW ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374045142

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

KELLY, MISTY DAWN

2210 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

---

KENNEDY, TIFFANY DIANE

405 COTTER STREET RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KING, RONALD HARTMAN15 LONG ST ROSSVILLE, 30337Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE---KING, ZAKARY KARR10509 CORBETT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LAYTON, AMANDA ELLEN8523 DERRY BERRY LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LEFFEW, JONATHAN STEVEN6367 OOCANEECHEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTY (PETITION TO REVOKE)---LITTLE, GARY STEVEN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---LOPEZ, AXEL JESUS122 LILAC LN FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---MACKENZIE, LUCINDA2813 BENT CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MCMILLAN, MARCUS DEMONT809 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111304Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO---MILLRANEY, SAMANTHA NICOLE3802 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---NORRELL, HEATH SHANE849 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PLATTEN, SEAN PATRICK727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AUTO BURGLARY)---SHIPLEY, LISA MICHELE1188 KEYS ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---SIMPSON, DONNA JO4313 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SKILES, LEVI BRADFORD419 JENKINS RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL1638 CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM---SMITH, CHAD NATHAN8430 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---STANFORD, JEROME LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00---TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMAS, MONIQUE TARNISHA124 DARRINGTON ST., SW WASHINGTON, 20032Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TURNER, TRACY DEWAYNE708 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WARNER, TYLER ADAM128 WALKER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---WHITE, KYLA MICHELLE512 ISBELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEEVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---WILBANKS, WALTER EUGENE310 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---WOODRUFF, CHRISTOPHER LEE2110 BLACKBURN ROAD SE LOT 12 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ASKEW, DALYN KYLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/12/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BLOUNT, SHAMAR LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLAR BROOKS, DEONTA TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI COBURN, STEVEN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE CONRO, MICHAEL J

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/13/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT

IMMEDIATE NOTICE COPELAND, SHELTON LARON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10 DUCKETT, KAELAN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/17/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE) HARMON, BRITTANI

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/24/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED ARSON HOLLAND, CHRISTINA PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

HURD, DARIUS KENTRELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO JONES, ANDREW BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/11/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) JONES, GAMEEL LABRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2020

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE KELLY, MISTY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/27/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY KENNEDY, TIFFANY DIANE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/12/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KING, RONALD HARTMAN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 08/12/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE LOPEZ, AXEL JESUS

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/27/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE MACKENZIE, LUCINDA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/31/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCMILLAN, MARCUS DEMONT

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/27/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO SIMPSON, DONNA JO

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/09/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF