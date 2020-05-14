Chattanooga State Planning Return To On-Campus Instruction For Fall

 Thursday, May 14, 2020 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

In March, Chattanooga State made the decision to shift spring and summer instruction from traditional, on-campus classes to online. “This was a difficult decision but one we felt was needed to help prevent the spread of COVID,” said Dr. Rebecca Ashford, president of Chattanooga State. “As much as we all want to return to normal, our focus now is on developing a return-to-campus plan that provides the safest environment for our students, faculty, and staff.”

Chattanooga State’s return-to-campus plan currently calls for a return to traditional, on-campus instruction this fall.

Fall enrollment is open now and classes begin Aug. 24. Additionally, the ChattState Online program will continue to be an option for students who prefer virtual learning. With 30+ fully online degrees, ChattState Online students can complete an entire degree program anytime, anywhere, and on their own schedule.

According to the “The Financial Impact of COVID-19” survey conducted by the non-profit organization Junior Achievement USA and Citizens Financial Group, more than half (57%) of high school students are concerned about how COVID-19 will impact their future plans. Additionally, nearly half of high school juniors and seniors (44%) said COVID-19 has impacted their plans to pay for college.

For students who are unsure of their college plans this fall, or whose original college plans may have changed because of the pandemic, community colleges are an ideal option, allowing students the opportunity to begin their college education, while remaining close to home and do so at a much lower cost than four-year colleges or universities.

“In the state of Tennessee, there is a terrific opportunity for high school graduates to embark on their college journey, even if they do not qualify for academic scholarships or federal and state grants,” said Reed Allison, financial aid director. “The TN Promise Scholarship provides the chance for free tuition at technical and community colleges. However, one of the TN Promise Scholarship requirements is to enroll in an eligible institution the fall semester immediately following high school graduation."

With guaranteed transfer pathways, career programs that can be completed in two years or less, and 50+ degrees and certificates, you can start at Chattanooga State and go anywhere. Mr. Allison reminds students that, “A credential from a technical or community college could fast track you into a rewarding career field, or better equip you to be successful at a four-year school.”

Ready to enroll for fall 2020? Visit chattanoogastate.edu/admissions to learn how.


A man, 29, was shot on Thursday on Brainerd Road. At approximately 12:03 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from ... (click for more)

A report from a Chattanooga attorney cleared Kate Farmer of any malfeasance, but she had just earlier been dismissed by the City Council. The council the prior week had agreed to hire the ... (click for more)

For those who missed Kindergarten registration online, the process will be available again on Monday through Friday, May 22. Families are encouraged to use the online registration process to ... (click for more)



Man, 29, Shot On Brainerd Road On Thursday

A man, 29, was shot on Thursday on Brainerd Road. At approximately 12:03 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim said to police he heard a gunshot then realized he was shot. He ran inside the business to ask for help. Chattanooga Police ask ... (click for more)

Report By Attorney Clears Wyoming's Kate Farmer, Who Has Very Brief Tenure As City Treasurer

A report from a Chattanooga attorney cleared Kate Farmer of any malfeasance, but she had just earlier been dismissed by the City Council. The council the prior week had agreed to hire the Wyoming resident to the post, then last Tuesday voted 7-1 to rescind that action. Vice Chairman Ken Smith said he was most disturbed that Ms. Farmer had not disclosed that she had recently ... (click for more)

Opinion

Because These Are A Vulnerable People Is Why Black Leaders Were Right To Question

Because these are a vulnerable people who have been traditionally and historically abused, exploited, mistreated on all levels is why black leaders, including Mr. Yusuf Hakeem, have an obligation to question aspects of how sending outsiders in to administer any testing would be handled. Especially their concerns that this information was meant to be shared with local police and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Abused Girl To Get $38K

It was a good plan; it just didn’t include many good people. Mark Lawrence, who operated his Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlor, in Mashpee, Ma. (Cape Cod) is like every other shop owner in America. The coronavirus has killed small businesses across the county, but Mark serves a good product and his is a popular location when the demand for beach ice cream is the very thing to hit the ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Senior Softball Players Hudson, Kazerooni Named CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team

Chattanooga Mocs softball seniors Celie Hudson (pitcher) and Morgan Kazerooni (designated player) were named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District® First Team, as voted on by sports information directors around the country, for their excellence in the classroom and competition. The 2020 Academic All-District® Softball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Softball Lands Tennessee Transfer Kaili Phillips

An All-SEC Freshman Team honoree in 2019 with the Tennessee Lady Vols, catcher/utility student-athlete Kaili Phillips has signed with the Chattanooga Mocs softball program, head coach Frank Reed announced Wednesday evening. The Ooletwah , Tenn., native and Silverdale Baptist Academy graduate is immediately eligible with three years remaining. "We recruited Kaili out ... (click for more)


