Chattanooga State Planning Return To On-Campus Instruction For Fall

In March, Chattanooga State made the decision to shift spring and summer instruction from traditional, on-campus classes to online. “This was a difficult decision but one we felt was needed to help prevent the spread of COVID,” said Dr. Rebecca Ashford, president of Chattanooga State. “As much as we all want to return to normal, our focus now is on developing a return-to-campus plan that provides the safest environment for our students, faculty, and staff.”

Chattanooga State’s return-to-campus plan currently calls for a return to traditional, on-campus instruction this fall. Fall enrollment is open now and classes begin Aug. 24. Additionally, the ChattState Online program will continue to be an option for students who prefer virtual learning. With 30+ fully online degrees, ChattState Online students can complete an entire degree program anytime, anywhere, and on their own schedule.

According to the “The Financial Impact of COVID-19” survey conducted by the non-profit organization Junior Achievement USA and Citizens Financial Group, more than half (57%) of high school students are concerned about how COVID-19 will impact their future plans. Additionally, nearly half of high school juniors and seniors (44%) said COVID-19 has impacted their plans to pay for college.

For students who are unsure of their college plans this fall, or whose original college plans may have changed because of the pandemic, community colleges are an ideal option, allowing students the opportunity to begin their college education, while remaining close to home and do so at a much lower cost than four-year colleges or universities.

“In the state of Tennessee, there is a terrific opportunity for high school graduates to embark on their college journey, even if they do not qualify for academic scholarships or federal and state grants,” said Reed Allison, financial aid director. “The TN Promise Scholarship provides the chance for free tuition at technical and community colleges. However, one of the TN Promise Scholarship requirements is to enroll in an eligible institution the fall semester immediately following high school graduation."

With guaranteed transfer pathways, career programs that can be completed in two years or less, and 50+ degrees and certificates, you can start at Chattanooga State and go anywhere. Mr. Allison reminds students that, “A credential from a technical or community college could fast track you into a rewarding career field, or better equip you to be successful at a four-year school.”