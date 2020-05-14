Hamilton County Kindergarten Online Registration Opens Again On Monday

For those who missed Kindergarten registration online, the process will be available again on Monday through Friday, May 22. Families are encouraged to use the online registration process to enhance health safety for families and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents can access online kindergarten registration on the district's website at www.hcde.org beginning on Monday. Look under the "Parents & Students" tab on the home page for "Registration Information." On the Registration Information page, there are several links to kindergarten registration. Video tutorials are available on the registration site to assist parents with the online process.



An onsite registration day at schools with kindergarten classes is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, for those needing additional assistance. Due to tornado damage at East Brainerd Elementary, kindergarten parents will have an onsite opportunity at the Central Office location at 3074 Hickory Valley Road on May 20. The onsite registration will follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and personal protection. Staff members will wear masks and disinfect tables, i-Pads, and computers between each use. Again, we regret that we are not able to provide the typical school welcome for our new kindergarten children and families, but we hope to be ready to greet you at our schools to visit with teachers before school begins in the fall.



Times to visit schools on May 20 for parents unable to complete registration online will be staggered times by the child's last name.



A-D at 9 a.m.

E-H at 10 a.m.

I-L at 11 a.m.

M-P at 1 p.m.

Q-T at 2 p.m.

U-Z at 3 p.m.



To attend kindergarten this fall, a child must be five years of age on or before August 15, 2020. Documents will be necessary to complete registration. Parents can upload the documents required during the online registration process.



Documents parents will need to complete registration



• A certified copy of the child's birth certificate or officially acceptable evidence of the date of birth

• A Tennessee School Immunization Certificate available from the Hamilton County Health Department

• A photo ID of the parent or legal custodian of the child

• Proof of court-ordered custody of a child living with a divorced parent, custodian or guardian



Acceptable documents proving residency (two required)



• Lease, mortgage or deed

• Utility bill (gas, water, electric) dated in the last 30 to 60 days

• Insurance document (home, health, or life)

• A government document showing residency



If you are not sure which school serves your area, the School Zone Finder on the Hamilton County Schools website will help you find the information.