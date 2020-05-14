Hamilton County Kindergarten Online Registration Opens Again On Monday

 Thursday, May 14, 2020 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

For those who missed Kindergarten registration online, the process will be available again on Monday through Friday, May 22.  Families are encouraged to use the online registration process to enhance health safety for families and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents can access online kindergarten registration on the district's website at www.hcde.org beginning on Monday. Look under the "Parents & Students" tab on the home page for "Registration Information." On the Registration Information page, there are several links to kindergarten registration.  Video tutorials are available on the registration site to assist parents with the online process.

An onsite registration day at schools with kindergarten classes is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, for those needing additional assistance.  Due to tornado damage at East Brainerd Elementary, kindergarten parents will have an onsite opportunity at the Central Office location at 3074 Hickory Valley Road on May 20.  The onsite registration will follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and personal protection.  Staff members will wear masks and disinfect tables, i-Pads, and computers between each use.  Again, we regret that we are not able to provide the typical school welcome for our new kindergarten children and families, but we hope to be ready to greet you at our schools to visit with teachers before school begins in the fall.  

Times to visit schools on May 20 for parents unable to complete registration online will be staggered times by the child's last name. 

A-D at 9 a.m.

E-H at 10 a.m.

I-L at 11 a.m.

M-P at 1 p.m.

Q-T at 2 p.m.

U-Z at 3 p.m.

To attend kindergarten this fall, a child must be five years of age on or before August 15, 2020. Documents will be necessary to complete registration. Parents can upload the documents required during the online registration process.

Documents parents will need to complete registration

• A certified copy of the child's birth certificate or officially acceptable evidence of the date of birth
• A Tennessee School Immunization Certificate available from the Hamilton County Health Department
• A photo ID of the parent or legal custodian of the child
• Proof of court-ordered custody of a child living with a divorced parent, custodian or guardian
 
Acceptable documents proving residency (two required)

• Lease, mortgage or deed
• Utility bill (gas, water, electric) dated in the last 30 to 60 days
• Insurance document (home, health, or life)
• A government document showing residency

If you are not sure which school serves your area, the School Zone Finder on the Hamilton County Schools website will help you find the information.


Man, 29, Shot On Brainerd Road On Thursday

A man, 29, was shot on Thursday on Brainerd Road. At approximately 12:03 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim said to police he heard a gunshot then realized he was shot. He ran inside the business to ask for help. Chattanooga Police ask ... (click for more)

Report By Attorney Clears Wyoming's Kate Farmer, Who Has Very Brief Tenure As City Treasurer

A report from a Chattanooga attorney cleared Kate Farmer of any malfeasance, but she had just earlier been dismissed by the City Council. The council the prior week had agreed to hire the Wyoming resident to the post, then last Tuesday voted 7-1 to rescind that action. Vice Chairman Ken Smith said he was most disturbed that Ms. Farmer had not disclosed that she had recently ... (click for more)

Because These Are A Vulnerable People Is Why Black Leaders Were Right To Question

Because these are a vulnerable people who have been traditionally and historically abused, exploited, mistreated on all levels is why black leaders, including Mr. Yusuf Hakeem, have an obligation to question aspects of how sending outsiders in to administer any testing would be handled. Especially their concerns that this information was meant to be shared with local police and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Abused Girl To Get $38K

It was a good plan; it just didn’t include many good people. Mark Lawrence, who operated his Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlor, in Mashpee, Ma. (Cape Cod) is like every other shop owner in America. The coronavirus has killed small businesses across the county, but Mark serves a good product and his is a popular location when the demand for beach ice cream is the very thing to hit the ... (click for more)

UTC Senior Softball Players Hudson, Kazerooni Named CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team

Chattanooga Mocs softball seniors Celie Hudson (pitcher) and Morgan Kazerooni (designated player) were named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District® First Team, as voted on by sports information directors around the country, for their excellence in the classroom and competition. The 2020 Academic All-District® Softball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Softball Lands Tennessee Transfer Kaili Phillips

An All-SEC Freshman Team honoree in 2019 with the Tennessee Lady Vols, catcher/utility student-athlete Kaili Phillips has signed with the Chattanooga Mocs softball program, head coach Frank Reed announced Wednesday evening. The Ooletwah , Tenn., native and Silverdale Baptist Academy graduate is immediately eligible with three years remaining. "We recruited Kaili out ... (click for more)


