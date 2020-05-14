Georgia Coronavirus Cases Total 35,858 And 1,527 Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 1,527 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 22 more since Wednesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 35,858 - up from 35,332, an increase of 526.

Hospitalizations are at 6,345 - up 86 since Wednesday.

Whitfield County had an increase of two cases for a total of 175 and is still at six deaths.



Walker County is reporting four new cases, for a total of 72 and no deaths. Dade County still has 17 cases and one death.

Catoosa County has five new cases at 67 and no deaths, and Chattooga County remains at 16 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 379 cases and 35 deaths, one new, from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 165 cases, four more, and remains at 12 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) remains at 123 cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,621. There have been 158 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 2,334 cases. Cobb is up to 128 deaths. There are now 2,644 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 74 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,532 cases and 101 deaths, no more since Wednesday.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,644 cases and one more death for a total of 131 deaths.