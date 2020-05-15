Police Say Dustin Sneed Forced Dogs Into Burning Bedroom

Dustin Matthew Sneed is in custody after allegedly setting a house on fire and forcing two dogs into a burning bedroom.

East Ridge Police said Sneed, 30, walked into a residence at 3801 Kingwood Circle through an unlocked back door on May 5. According to the police report, Sneed destroyed a lamp and computer by throwing those items on the ground. He then set fire to the bed in the front bedroom, and then put two dogs inside the room that was on fire.

According to the police report, Sneed grabbed a bottle of vodka from the residence.

Law enforcement later recovered evidence, including an ignition source used during the arson.

After leaving the house, Sneed walked a block and a half to a nearby diner and attempted to order a beer. According to the police report, he was refused after being unable to produce an ID.

Sneed then used the diner’s business phone to make a call to the residence he had previously set afire. As he walked back from where he made the call, he dropped his vodka bottle on the floor, and was promptly asked to leave the premises.

According to the police report, Sneed asked for matches and he was refused by the staff. After exiting, Sneed began to pour vodka “up and down the sidewalk of the business.”

The staff again asked Sneed to leave, and he then threw the bottle beside the diner and left the area. Investigators later recovered the bottle, and received a statement from the diner’s owner. According to the police report, the owner said Sneed had “dark coloring” on his face and nose.

Sneed was arrested in East Ridge on Thursday. He is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, vandalism/malicious mischief, aggravated burglary (occupied habitation), aggravated arson, and arson.