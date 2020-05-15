Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



POLICE



a. An ordinance to amend the Charter of the City of Chattanooga, and all acts,

ordinances, and other Charter provisions amendatory thereof, pursuant to the

provisions of Article XI, Section 9, of the Constitution of the State of Tennessee

(Home Rule Amendment) so as to change the City Charter by adding a new Section

13.17, related to the establishment of a Police Advisory and Review Committee to

Title 13 of the City Charter.

2019-0133 Southern Spear (M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone, andR-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located a 901 South Holtzclaw Avenue, 903, 9105, and 1001 SouthGreenwood Avenue, two unaddressed parcels in the 1300 blocks of Bennett andAnderson Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 ManufacturingZone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone, and R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version #2) (Deferredfrom 10-15-2019) (Districts 8 & 9)

b. MR-2020-037 Maverick Development Group (Abandonment). An ordinance closingand abandoning a sewer easement in the 8000-8200 block of Shallowford Road onproperty located at Tax Map No. 149N-A-007 thru 010, as detailed on the attachedmap, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval byPublic Works)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Third Amendment to Premises UseAgreement and Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with RivermontYouth Athletic Association, Inc. for the use of property located on a portion of TaxMap No. 118K-A-009 at 1096 Lupton Drive, for an additional term of one (1) year.(District 2) (Deferred from 05-05-2020)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Third Amendment to Premises UseAgreement and Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with LakesideYouth Association, Inc. for the use of property located at Tax Map No. 129C-A-018for an additional term of one (1) year. (District 5) (Deferred from 05-05-2020)c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to enter into an Independent Contractor Services StandardForm Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with CBRE, Inc., for specifiedreal estate services, for a term of one (1) year, with the option to renew for two (2)additional terms of one (1) year each. (Deferred from 05-12-2020)FINANCEd. A resolution authorizing the Assistant City Treasurer to amend by extending andincreasing Purchase Order No. 52611 to Harris Computer Systems for a one (1) yearrenewal period through June 30, 2021, for the purpose of billing and collections ofproperty tax, in the amount of $127,214.95.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Wright BrothersConstruction Company, Inc. of Charleston, TN, relative to Contract No.D-18-002-201, Gravity Sewer Relocation – former Harriet Tubman Homes Site, foran increased amount of $89,740.10, for a revised contract amount of $1,260,099.10,plus a contingency amount of $120,000.00, for an amount not to exceed$1,380,099.10. (District 8)f. A resolution authorizing payment to Santek Environmental, Inc. (Santek) for three (3)years for Bradley County or Rhea County landfill disposal of biosolid sludge andother special waste, for a total amount not to exceed $90,000.00.g. A resolution authorizing a renewal of year three (3) of a five (5) year term for theon-call blanket contracts for professional services for the support of WastewaterCapital Improvements Program, Contract No. W-18-001, for the nineteen (19)consultant firms listed in this resolution that submitted qualifications in the six (6)different categories per their qualification package, in the amount of $13,174,597.00.h. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 3 for Jacobs EngineeringGroup relative to Contract No. W-17-006-101, Program Management for ConsentDecree Implementation, a Consent Decree Project for the renewal of year four (4) ofthe five (5) year program, in the amount of $3,485,351.12, for a revised contractamount of $9,948,136.74. (Consent Decree)VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.X. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MAY 26, 2020CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. An ordinance closingand abandoning a sewer easement in the 8000-8200 block of Shallowford Road onproperty located at Tax Map No. 149N-A-007 thru 010, as detailed on the attachedmap, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval byPublic Works)6. Ordinances - First Reading:FINANCEa. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13473, known as “the Fiscal Year 2019-2020Operations Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $70,000.00 to the ChattanoogaZoo for operating expenses due to closure as a result of Executive Order No. 2020-06to close as precaution due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic wherein funds arereallocated from the Department of Public Works.7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution declaring surplus of a 2.94 acre portion of Tax Map No. 136C-A-002.01in the 2000 block of Curtain Pole Road and entering into a Donation Agreement withChattanooga Area Food Bank, Inc., a registered non-profit, in substantially the formattached, and to execute any related documents for the conveyance of the property forthe purpose of leading a network of partners in eliminating hunger and promotingbetter nutrition for the benefit of the community. (District 8)FINANCEb. A resolution authorizing a payment to the Southeast Tennessee Development Districtfor 2020 assessment dues, in the amount of $35,211.54 and the Regional TourismInitiative, in the amount of $5,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $40,211.54.HUMAN RESOURCESc. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to extend an existingagreement with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to provide health planadministration services to active and retired employees to include a 24 hour nurseline, a high tech imaging program, a maternity program, a voluntary vision plan, anda wellness incentive program for active employees only at the rate of $28.27 peractive employee per month and a rate of $27.71 per retired employee per month forthe first of two (2) optional renewal terms beginning July 1, 2020, at the approximateannual cost of $1.2 million.d. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into anagreement with Cigna to provide active City employees with two (2) PPO dental planoptions and one (1) HMO dental plan wherein dental options for retirees will consistof both a PPO and an HMO plan option, for a contract term of one (1) year beginningJuly 1, 2020, and includes two (2) optional one (1) year renewal terms based upon anapproximate annual employee paid cost of $1,350,000.00.e. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew PurchaseOrder Contract No. 553987 with Gallagher Benefits Service, Inc. for the first andfinal renewal option through May 2021 with an increased amount for implementationsupport of $60,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $210,000.00.f. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to extend an existingagreement with The Hartford to provide Pension Long Term Disability (LTD)insurance at the rate of $0.48 per $100.00 of covered salary and a Family MedicalLeave Act (FMLA) leave management service at the rate of $1.85 per employee permonth and will offer City employees Voluntary Short Term Disability (STD)insurance for the second of two (2) optional renewal terms beginning July 1, 2020, atthe approximate cost of $820,000.00.g. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to extend an existingagreement with Unum Group to provide group life insurance at the rate of $0.119 per$1,000.00 of covered salary and Accidental Death and Dismemberment (AD&D)insurance at the rate of $0.119 per $1,000.00 and will offer City employees voluntarylife and (AD&D) insurance for a second of two (2) optional renewal terms beginningJuly 1, 2020, at the approximate cost of $578,000.00.h. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to extend and increasePurchase Order No. 552562 with Race Forward to continue work with GovernmentAlliance on Race and Equity (GARE) for consultative services, training, and a racialequity action plan for Chattanooga City Government, in the amount of $25,000.00,for a total amount not to exceed $112,990.00.POLICEi. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department to apply for, and ifawarded, to accept the Fiscal Year 2020 BJA Coronavirus Emergency SupplementalFunding Program grant through the Department of Justice, Office of JusticePrograms, for a period of two (2) years beginning January 20, 2020 through January19, 2022, for a total amount of $374,730.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksj. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for P&C Construction,Inc. of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. R-18-004-201, the ScrambleInteractive Streetscape on 1st Street, for an increased amount of $157,292.00, for arevised contract amount of $990,398.55, plus a contingency amount of $99,040.00,for an amount not to exceed $1,089,438.55. (District 7)k. A resolution authorizing the renewal of Contract No. E-16-001-401, on-call blanketcontracts for Resident Project Representative Services (RPR) for year five (5) of five(5) with (1) Woods Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.; (2) Arcadis, US,Inc.; (3) ASA Engineering and Consulting, Inc.; (4) Barge Solutions; (5) CDTechnical Services; (6) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (7) McGill Associates, P.A.; (8) S&ME,Inc.; (9) Thompson Engineering, Inc.; (10) Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers;and (11) Volkert, Inc., for year five (5) of a five (5) year term, within these eleven(11) professional firms estimated at $1,250,000.00 total annually, for use by alldepartments.l. A resolution authorizing year four (4) of a four (4) year term for the on-call blanketcontract(s) for Geo-Environmental Consulting and Construction Materials TestingServices, Contract No. E-16-007-301, with the following firms: (1) Geoservices,LLC; (2) K.S. Ware and Associates, LLC; (3) S&ME, Inc.; (4) Stantec ConsultingServices, Inc.; (5) Terracon Consultants, Inc.; and (6) Thompson Engineering, Inc.;based on the three (3) services categories of geotechnical, construction materialstesting, and environmental services that each consultant qualified for, with anannually not to exceed amount of $400,000.00.m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works torenew year two (2) of a four (4) year term for the blanket contract for professionalservices for the continuing on-call environmental consulting services for asbestos,lead, indoor air quality, and other environmental assessments, Contract No.E-19-002-301, for the following eight (8) referenced consultant firms, with an annualamount not to exceed $250,000.00.n. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. E-20-008-201 to ___________________________ for DisasterDebris Collection and Disposal Contract for a contract amount of $______________,plus a contingency amount of $_________________, for an amount not to exceed$____________________________.o. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. E-20-009-201 to ___________________________ for DisasterDebris Collection and Disposal Monitoring Contract for a contract amount of$______________, plus a contingency amount of $_________________, for anamount not to exceed $____________________________.8. Purchases.9. Other Business.10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.