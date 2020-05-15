Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading:
POLICE
a. An ordinance to amend the Charter of the City of Chattanooga, and all acts,
ordinances, and other Charter provisions amendatory thereof, pursuant to the
provisions of Article XI, Section 9, of the Constitution of the State of Tennessee
(Home Rule Amendment) so as to change the City Charter by adding a new Section
13.17, related to the establishment of a Police Advisory and Review Committee to
Title 13 of the City Charter.
(Sponsored by Councilman Gilbert and
Councilwoman Coonrod)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2019-0133 Southern Spear (M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone, and
R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located a 901 South Holtzclaw Avenue, 903, 9105, and 1001 South
Greenwood Avenue, two unaddressed parcels in the 1300 blocks of Bennett and
Anderson Avenue, more particularly described herein, from M-1 Manufacturing
Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone, and R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General
Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version #2) (Deferred
from 10-15-2019) (Districts 8 & 9)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b. MR-2020-037 Maverick Development Group (Abandonment). An ordinance closing
and abandoning a sewer easement in the 8000-8200 block of Shallowford Road on
property located at Tax Map No. 149N-A-007 thru 010, as detailed on the attached
map, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by
Public Works)
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Third Amendment to Premises Use
Agreement and Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with Rivermont
Youth Athletic Association, Inc. for the use of property located on a portion of Tax
Map No. 118K-A-009 at 1096 Lupton Drive, for an additional term of one (1) year.
(District 2) (Deferred from 05-05-2020)
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Third Amendment to Premises Use
Agreement and Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with Lakeside
Youth Association, Inc. for the use of property located at Tax Map No. 129C-A-018
for an additional term of one (1) year. (District 5) (Deferred from 05-05-2020)
c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to enter into an Independent Contractor Services Standard
Form Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with CBRE, Inc., for specified
real estate services, for a term of one (1) year, with the option to renew for two (2)
additional terms of one (1) year each. (Deferred from 05-12-2020)
FINANCE
d. A resolution authorizing the Assistant City Treasurer to amend by extending and
increasing Purchase Order No. 52611 to Harris Computer Systems for a one (1) year
renewal period through June 30, 2021, for the purpose of billing and collections of
property tax, in the amount of $127,214.95.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
e. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Wright Brothers
Construction Company, Inc. of Charleston, TN, relative to Contract No.
D-18-002-201, Gravity Sewer Relocation – former Harriet Tubman Homes Site, for
an increased amount of $89,740.10, for a revised contract amount of $1,260,099.10,
plus a contingency amount of $120,000.00, for an amount not to exceed
$1,380,099.10. (District 8)
f. A resolution authorizing payment to Santek Environmental, Inc. (Santek) for three (3)
years for Bradley County or Rhea County landfill disposal of biosolid sludge and
other special waste, for a total amount not to exceed $90,000.00.
g. A resolution authorizing a renewal of year three (3) of a five (5) year term for the
on-call blanket contracts for professional services for the support of Wastewater
Capital Improvements Program, Contract No. W-18-001, for the nineteen (19)
consultant firms listed in this resolution that submitted qualifications in the six (6)
different categories per their qualification package, in the amount of $13,174,597.00.
h. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 3 for Jacobs Engineering
Group relative to Contract No. W-17-006-101, Program Management for Consent
Decree Implementation, a Consent Decree Project for the renewal of year four (4) of
the five (5) year program, in the amount of $3,485,351.12, for a revised contract
amount of $9,948,136.74. (Consent Decree)
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business.
X. Committee Reports.
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, MAY 26, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith).
3. Special Presentation.
4. Minute Approval.
5. Ordinances - Final Reading:
6. Ordinances - First Reading:
FINANCE
a. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13473, known as “the Fiscal Year 2019-2020
Operations Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate $70,000.00 to the Chattanooga
Zoo for operating expenses due to closure as a result of Executive Order No. 2020-06
to close as precaution due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic wherein funds are
reallocated from the Department of Public Works.
7. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution declaring surplus of a 2.94 acre portion of Tax Map No. 136C-A-002.01
in the 2000 block of Curtain Pole Road and entering into a Donation Agreement with
Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Inc., a registered non-profit, in substantially the form
attached, and to execute any related documents for the conveyance of the property for
the purpose of leading a network of partners in eliminating hunger and promoting
better nutrition for the benefit of the community. (District 8)
FINANCE
b. A resolution authorizing a payment to the Southeast Tennessee Development District
for 2020 assessment dues, in the amount of $35,211.54 and the Regional Tourism
Initiative, in the amount of $5,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $40,211.54.
HUMAN RESOURCES
c. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to extend an existing
agreement with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to provide health plan
administration services to active and retired employees to include a 24 hour nurse
line, a high tech imaging program, a maternity program, a voluntary vision plan, and
a wellness incentive program for active employees only at the rate of $28.27 per
active employee per month and a rate of $27.71 per retired employee per month for
the first of two (2) optional renewal terms beginning July 1, 2020, at the approximate
annual cost of $1.2 million.
d. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an
agreement with Cigna to provide active City employees with two (2) PPO dental plan
options and one (1) HMO dental plan wherein dental options for retirees will consist
of both a PPO and an HMO plan option, for a contract term of one (1) year beginning
July 1, 2020, and includes two (2) optional one (1) year renewal terms based upon an
approximate annual employee paid cost of $1,350,000.00.
e. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew Purchase
Order Contract No. 553987 with Gallagher Benefits Service, Inc. for the first and
final renewal option through May 2021 with an increased amount for implementation
support of $60,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $210,000.00.
f. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to extend an existing
agreement with The Hartford to provide Pension Long Term Disability (LTD)
insurance at the rate of $0.48 per $100.00 of covered salary and a Family Medical
Leave Act (FMLA) leave management service at the rate of $1.85 per employee per
month and will offer City employees Voluntary Short Term Disability (STD)
insurance for the second of two (2) optional renewal terms beginning July 1, 2020, at
the approximate cost of $820,000.00.
g. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to extend an existing
agreement with Unum Group to provide group life insurance at the rate of $0.119 per
$1,000.00 of covered salary and Accidental Death and Dismemberment (AD&D)
insurance at the rate of $0.119 per $1,000.00 and will offer City employees voluntary
life and (AD&D) insurance for a second of two (2) optional renewal terms beginning
July 1, 2020, at the approximate cost of $578,000.00.
h. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to extend and increase
Purchase Order No. 552562 with Race Forward to continue work with Government
Alliance on Race and Equity (GARE) for consultative services, training, and a racial
equity action plan for Chattanooga City Government, in the amount of $25,000.00,
for a total amount not to exceed $112,990.00.
POLICE
i. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Police Department to apply for, and if
awarded, to accept the Fiscal Year 2020 BJA Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental
Funding Program grant through the Department of Justice, Office of Justice
Programs, for a period of two (2) years beginning January 20, 2020 through January
19, 2022, for a total amount of $374,730.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
j. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for P&C Construction,
Inc. of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. R-18-004-201, the Scramble
Interactive Streetscape on 1st Street, for an increased amount of $157,292.00, for a
revised contract amount of $990,398.55, plus a contingency amount of $99,040.00,
for an amount not to exceed $1,089,438.55. (District 7)
k. A resolution authorizing the renewal of Contract No. E-16-001-401, on-call blanket
contracts for Resident Project Representative Services (RPR) for year five (5) of five
(5) with (1) Woods Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.; (2) Arcadis, US,
Inc.; (3) ASA Engineering and Consulting, Inc.; (4) Barge Solutions; (5) CD
Technical Services; (6) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (7) McGill Associates, P.A.; (8) S&ME,
Inc.; (9) Thompson Engineering, Inc.; (10) Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers;
and (11) Volkert, Inc., for year five (5) of a five (5) year term, within these eleven
(11) professional firms estimated at $1,250,000.00 total annually, for use by all
departments.
l. A resolution authorizing year four (4) of a four (4) year term for the on-call blanket
contract(s) for Geo-Environmental Consulting and Construction Materials Testing
Services, Contract No. E-16-007-301, with the following firms: (1) Geoservices,
LLC; (2) K.S. Ware and Associates, LLC; (3) S&ME, Inc.; (4) Stantec Consulting
Services, Inc.; (5) Terracon Consultants, Inc.; and (6) Thompson Engineering, Inc.;
based on the three (3) services categories of geotechnical, construction materials
testing, and environmental services that each consultant qualified for, with an
annually not to exceed amount of $400,000.00.
m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
renew year two (2) of a four (4) year term for the blanket contract for professional
services for the continuing on-call environmental consulting services for asbestos,
lead, indoor air quality, and other environmental assessments, Contract No.
E-19-002-301, for the following eight (8) referenced consultant firms, with an annual
amount not to exceed $250,000.00.
n. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. E-20-008-201 to ___________________________ for Disaster
Debris Collection and Disposal Contract for a contract amount of $______________,
plus a contingency amount of $_________________, for an amount not to exceed
$____________________________.
o. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. E-20-009-201 to ___________________________ for Disaster
Debris Collection and Disposal Monitoring Contract for a contract amount of
$______________, plus a contingency amount of $_________________, for an
amount not to exceed $____________________________.
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
10. Committee Reports.
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
12. Adjournment.