Hamilton County Has 12 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Stay At 13

Saturday, May 16, 2020

Hamilton County on Saturday reported 12 more cases of coronavirus - bringing the total to 354. Deaths remain at 13.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up by five to 295, the state Health Department said. 

Cases in the state went to 17,288 - up 318 since Friday.

Officials said 1,474 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 20 since Friday.

Davidson County listed 3,872 cases with 41 deaths.

Shelby County has 3,681 cases and now has 85 deaths.

Bledsoe County is at 607 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville. 

Bradley County is up to 81 cases with one death. 

Rhea County has eight cases and no deaths.

Marion County is up to 31 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County is at 10 cases. Grundy County is at 30 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 22 cases. Franklin County has 43 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 123 cases and 12 deaths. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus and accounts for all the deaths in the county. 

Monroe County is up to 41 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at 12 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 737 cases and now has 41 deaths.

There are now 471 cases in Williamson County and has 10 coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 303 cases


Opinion

Don't Forget Armed Forces Day

As retired military, it brought tears this morning as I heard no mention on television or read anything about today being Armed Forces Day. I realize that the COVID-19 is "Front and Center" but please remember that we aren't speaking Japanese, Chinese, German or any other foreign language..there's a reason that we are speaking English and that's a result of our Armed Forces.

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

With the United States suffering mightily from the coronavirus, the days of gentlemanly kindness now long gone in Washington, and Democratic governors and mayors relishing the power of "Shelter in Place" that has resulted in actual death threats (!) never have we as a people needed to pray more desperately for the flood of good people who are enlisting by droves into "The Legion

Sports

UTC Cross Country And Track Adds Charley And Davis To Women's Roster

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Andy Meyer announces the addition Mikah Charley and Emily Davis to the women's 2020-21 cross country and track and field rosters. Emily Davis from Baylor and Mikah Charley from Battle Ground Academy will join Julianna McReynolds, Rebekah Pass, Hannah Dearing, Brooke Rieves Kaigen Mulkey, Jacob Boykin along with early

UTC Senior Softball Players Hudson, Kazerooni Named CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team

Chattanooga Mocs softball seniors Celie Hudson (pitcher) and Morgan Kazerooni (designated player) were named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District® First Team, as voted on by sports information directors around the country, for their excellence in the classroom and competition. The 2020 Academic All-District® Softball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top


