Hamilton County Has 12 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Stay At 13

Hamilton County on Saturday reported 12 more cases of coronavirus - bringing the total to 354. Deaths remain at 13.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up by five to 295, the state Health Department said.



Cases in the state went to 17,288 - up 318 since Friday.

Officials said 1,474 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 20 since Friday.

Davidson County listed 3,872 cases with 41 deaths.

Shelby County has 3,681 cases and now has 85 deaths.

Bledsoe County is at 607 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 81 cases with one death.

Rhea County has eight cases and no deaths.

Marion County is up to 31 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County is at 10 cases. Grundy County is at 30 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 22 cases. Franklin County has 43 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 123 cases and 12 deaths. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus and accounts for all the deaths in the county.

Monroe County is up to 41 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at 12 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 737 cases and now has 41 deaths.

There are now 471 cases in Williamson County and has 10 coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 303 cases