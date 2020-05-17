 Sunday, May 17, 2020 82.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Police Blotter: Woman On E. 27th Street Just Wants The Kids Out Of The House; Man Says Mom Took His Car, 40" TV

Sunday, May 17, 2020

Police responded to an unknown 911 call at a residence on E. 27th Street. An officer met with a woman who was not cooperating with police and only gave her name. She stated she wanted her kids out of the house and no one was listening. All the kids had left once the police arrived. The woman then went inside and shut the door refusing to speak with police further.

* * *

An officer was dispatched to a suspicious party sleeping inside a coin laundry mat. Upon arrival police spoke with Tyrone Crowther, who said he was washing his clothes.

However, he could not show police where his clothing was that he was washing. Police asked him to leave at the owner's request and he did so without incident.

* * *

Police were dispatched to 1315 E 36th St. for an unknown 911 call. Upon arrival, an officer met with Mr. Samuel Kreger and Ms. Brenda Daniel-Gossett. Both said they were just arguing because they thought each other were cheating. They both agreed that they would go to separate rooms and not cause any more problems. There were no signs of distress nor visual physical harm. 

* * *

Police checked out a harassment complaint at an adress on Brainerd Road. A woman said that while she was driving on Lee Highway to go see her mother there was a vehicle behind her that was acting erratically. She said she believed that it was her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend. She told me that she had previously made a report of harassment on the ex and warrants were taken out. Asked how she knew it was the ex she said she had her on video. She also said the other woman had a gun and was waving it around and that was on video as well. When the woman showed an officer the video footage, "all that was recorded was a vehicle following behind her." 

* * *

Police spoke with a man who said he had lost his Pay Pal Mastercard. He said there were a total of five illegal transactions on his card, but Pay Pal refunded two of them for about $23. He said there were three transactions that Pay Pal would not refund - $271.75, $229.91 and $55.94, all at Walmart in Chattanooga. He said he does not know which Walmart and Pay Pal would not tell him any further information. He said he is therefore currently out the $557.30.

* * *

An officer spoke to a woman on Anita Drive. She said a few months ago, she got a call from who she thought was her school. She said she gave out her personal information to the caller including her TVFCU account number and her Social Security number. She said that recently there were two $500 checks deposited in her account. She said she does not know where the checks came from. She said she thought nothing of it and spent about $500 of the money. She said later the checks bounced as bogus. She said as a result, she is out $500.

* * *

A man on Sylvan Avene said he and his mother got into it. He said his mom got mad and left the house with his car. He said he did not want her to take his car, but he did not want to enter it into as stolen yet. He also said she took his 40" TV.  




