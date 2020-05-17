Coronavirus Testing To Be Held In The Parking Lot Of Camp Jordan Park

Kroger Health is partnering with the city of East Ridge, Cherokee Health Systems, and the Hamilton County Health Department to facilitate a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event.



The three-day event will take place Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be in the parking lot of Camp Jordan Park, 323 Camp Jordan Parkway, East Ridge.

People seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Individuals who do not have symptoms and anyone with health concerns is eligible for testing.

“We are grateful to Kroger Health for providing this opportunity for the citizens of our community,” shared East Ridge City Manager Chris Dorsey.

“Increased testing opportunities are vital as we begin to get people back to work.”

Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/ covidtesting . Scheduling an appointment is required to receive a test. The East Ridge Police Department and Kroger Health associates will be present to direct traffic to the designated testing area. Please make sure windows are up on all vehicles when in the testing area and individuals need to have their photo ID ready.

“Kroger Health is proud to partner with the city of East Ridge, Cherokee Health Systems, and the Hamilton County Health Department in this important effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health. “This aligns perfectly with our vision, which is to help people live healthier lives.”

This onsite testing is supported with the laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.



