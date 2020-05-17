 Monday, May 18, 2020 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


19-Year-Old Church Missionary Struck And Killed While On Bicycle Near LaFayette, Ga.

Sunday, May 17, 2020
McKay Bergeson
McKay Bergeson

A 19-year-old from Utah on a church mission was struck and killed while riding his bicycle outside LaFayette, Ga., on Saturday.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that struck him on U.S. 27 northbound fled the scene.

Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said McKay Bergeson had been serving in the Tennessee Knoxville Mission since last December.

Daniel Woodruff, a church spokesman, said, "We express our sympathy and heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones as they mourn his passing and remember his life. We pray they will feel the love of our Heavenly Father at this difficult time."

Another church leader in Utah described the victim as a “larger-than-life personality.” Troy Anderson told the Salt Lake Tribune, “He was a bright light. He’s got a loud, wonderful and engaging laugh,” Anderson said. “He was very much a strength to those around him. He will be greatly missed.”

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said another individual was riding alongside McKay Bergeson and witnessed the incident.

The victim was on a Trek mountain bike when he was struck from the rear and knocked to the pavement by a four-door sedan.

The victim was from Bountiful, Utah.

 


May 18, 2020

Public Swimming Pools To Reopen

May 18, 2020

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey Announces $41,405 Award To Address COVID-19 Pandemic In Tennessee

May 18, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


Hamilton County public pools will reopen, following guidance from Governor Bill Lee's Tennessee Pledge for the reopening of swimming pools. Here are the guidelines: Implement appropriate ... (click for more)

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee on Monday announced that Bradley County Sheriff’s office received $41,405 in Department of Justice grants to respond to the ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Public Swimming Pools To Reopen

Hamilton County public pools will reopen, following guidance from Governor Bill Lee's Tennessee Pledge for the reopening of swimming pools. Here are the guidelines: Implement appropriate protocols for aquatic venues, such as swimming pools, hot tubs and saunas, in accordance with CDC Considerations for Public Pools, which at a minimum should include: o Modify layouts of ... (click for more)

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey Announces $41,405 Award To Address COVID-19 Pandemic In Tennessee

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee on Monday announced that Bradley County Sheriff’s office received $41,405 in Department of Justice grants to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19. The grant is available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation ... (click for more)

Opinion

The ABCs Of Public Crisis Managment

The ABCs of public crisis management: academics, bureaucracy and common sense-paging common sense... Crisis management is a three-dimensional jigsaw puzzle. The management of a worldwide public health crisis is unimaginable, yet more urgent and necessary than anything modern civilization has ever faced. We will manage it, and the managers show up in three organizational categories. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Let's Tape The General

Some years ago, I was in San Francisco – I cannot recall ‘when’ or ‘why’ – and wanted to see Alcatraz, maybe the most famous and legendary prison ever. Only when I got to the ticket window did I learn there is no way to get a walk-up ticket – the place is always sold out because of its immense allure. You have to order tickets about two weeks in advance. Bummed, I found a convenient ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Men's Soccer Names Franco Assistant Coach

Lee men's soccer head coach Derek Potteiger has tapped a familiar face to join his staff as former team captain and four-year starter Gabe Franco returns to the Flames as the assistant coach. Franco was a staple in the middle of the Lee defense as a player from 2012-2015 and helped guide the Flames through the transition to the NCAA. After his playing career he served as a ... (click for more)

Lee Basketball Announces New Summer Camp Dates

The Bubba Smith Skills and Drills Camp has announced it will be moving its camp date to July 20-23. Online registration will open back up today with an early-bird registration extension until June 1. For those that have already registered online for the original June date and have a conflict with the rescheduled time refunds will be issued at your request. "In efforts ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors