19-Year-Old Church Missionary Struck And Killed While On Bicycle Near LaFayette, Ga.

A 19-year-old from Utah on a church mission was struck and killed while riding his bicycle outside LaFayette, Ga., on Saturday.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that struck him on U.S. 27 northbound fled the scene.

Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said McKay Bergeson had been serving in the Tennessee Knoxville Mission since last December.

Daniel Woodruff, a church spokesman, said, "We express our sympathy and heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones as they mourn his passing and remember his life. We pray they will feel the love of our Heavenly Father at this difficult time."

Another church leader in Utah described the victim as a “larger-than-life personality.” Troy Anderson told the Salt Lake Tribune, “He was a bright light. He’s got a loud, wonderful and engaging laugh,” Anderson said. “He was very much a strength to those around him. He will be greatly missed.”

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said another individual was riding alongside McKay Bergeson and witnessed the incident.

The victim was on a Trek mountain bike when he was struck from the rear and knocked to the pavement by a four-door sedan.

The victim was from Bountiful, Utah.