Georgia Has 1,606 Coronavirus Deaths; 37,642 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 1,606 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 6 more since Saturday.

The confirmed cases are now at 37,642 - up from 37,212, an increase of 430.

Hospitalizations are at 6,790 - up 23 since Saturday.

Whitfield County remains at a total of 180 cases and is still at six deaths.



Walker County remains at 74 cases an no deaths. Dade County has 20 cases and one death.

Catoosa County is reporting 71 cases and no deaths, and Chattooga County is now reporting 15 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 385 cases and 35 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 180 cases and 13 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) remains at 127 cases and is now reporting 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,761. There have been 165 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 2,406 cases. Cobb is up to 132 deaths. There are now 2,799 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 82 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,594 cases and 102 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,661 cases and 134 deaths.