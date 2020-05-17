 Monday, May 18, 2020 Weather

Georgia Has 1,606 Coronavirus Deaths; 37,642 Cases

Sunday, May 17, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 1,606 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 6 more since Saturday.

The confirmed cases are now at 37,642 - up from 37,212, an increase of 430.

Hospitalizations are at 6,790 - up 23 since Saturday.

Whitfield County remains at a total of 180 cases and is still at six deaths.  

Walker County remains at 74 cases an no deaths. Dade County has 20 cases and one death.

Catoosa County is reporting 71 cases and no deaths, and Chattooga County is now reporting 15 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 385 cases and 35 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 180 cases and 13 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) remains at 127 cases and is now reporting 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,761. There have been 165 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 2,406 cases. Cobb is up to 132 deaths. There are now 2,799 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 82 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,594 cases and 102 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,661 cases and 134 deaths.


The Mystifying Kate Farmer Hiring

The Mystifying Kate Farmer Hiring

I am confused about the hiring of Kate Farmer. She comes from a town smaller than Whitwell where she is number 3 on the ladder. The entire little town has about 40 people on the payroll. The top 10 salaries range from $70,000-$106,000. The next 10 employees make from $15,000-$69,000. The next 20 employees appear to be part-time making less than $10,000 a year. Her resume is

Roy Exum: Let's Tape The General

Roy Exum: Let's Tape The General

Some years ago, I was in San Francisco – I cannot recall 'when' or 'why' – and wanted to see Alcatraz, maybe the most famous and legendary prison ever. Only when I got to the ticket window did I learn there is no way to get a walk-up ticket – the place is always sold out because of its immense allure. You have to order tickets about two weeks in advance. Bummed, I found a convenient

Lee Men's Soccer Names Franco Assistant Coach

Lee Men's Soccer Names Franco Assistant Coach

Lee men's soccer head coach Derek Potteiger has tapped a familiar face to join his staff as former team captain and four-year starter Gabe Franco returns to the Flames as the assistant coach. Franco was a staple in the middle of the Lee defense as a player from 2012-2015 and helped guide the Flames through the transition to the NCAA. After his playing career he served as a

Lee Basketball Announces New Summer Camp Dates

Lee Basketball Announces New Summer Camp Dates

The Bubba Smith Skills and Drills Camp has announced it will be moving its camp date to July 20-23. Online registration will open back up today with an early-bird registration extension until June 1. For those that have already registered online for the original June date and have a conflict with the rescheduled time refunds will be issued at your request. "In efforts


