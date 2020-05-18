Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BILLINGSLEY, ETHAN
109 ARLINGTON TARACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BOONE, DANIEL H
141 HENSLEY RD KINGSTON, 37763
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BRISTOL, LAMAR
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BURROWS, JULIUS J
7649 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CANTY, KENNETH
6105 RAMSEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CHASTAIN, RANDLE DOUGLAS
362 PARK ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
---
DAVIS, LOGAN BRADLEY
149 VINEYARD BLVD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
---
DO NOT, USE URIBE
6515 RABUN RD MORROW, 30260
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE
4109 ANGELA STREET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
HARASSMENT
---
EDDINGS, ROGERS
705 DREZEL STREET NASHVILLE, 37203
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
ETHERIDGE, STEVEN WARREN
110 CHABERS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
FISHER, CARTAVIUS RASHAD
3102 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GIBSON, SAMUEL S
894 PARK LN ANDERSONVILLE, 377053323
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY SIMPLE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HARDIN, AUSTIN WILLIAM
508 NOTRE DAME AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 10,000)
---
HARRIS, PRESTON
1000 ISLAND POINT DRIVE 614 JACKSONVILLE, 32218
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
HARASSMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOLLAND, CHRISTINA PAIGE
81 WOODLAND WAY SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOLLAND, DUSTIN LEE
107 PINE FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUBBARD, KIMBERLY D
1695 JOCKEY RD CHUCKEY, 37641
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
---
HUGHEY, CORNELIUS LEBRON
2512 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
JACKSON, WALTER L
511 S SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122651
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JOHNSON, TIARA G
2123 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063826
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
---
LEDFORD, AMY D
126 UPPER GALLAHER LN KINGSTON, 37763
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LOCKLIN, DESMOND LAQUWAN
3214 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
LOMBARDO, TREVOR ALEXANDER
45 E STEELE STREET ORLANDO, 32804
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCAULEY, BARSHICA K
1997 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374061570
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
MCCORMICK, ANTHONY
340 EASON ST HIGHLAND PARK, 48203
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
MCCULLOUGH, MICHAEL ANTHONY
2123 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063826
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
---
MERRITT, JOSHUA DAVID
8213 BAYBERRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MERRITT, KIMBERLY HOPE
161 GARDNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
---
NEILL, CODY ALLEN
3926 KENSINGTON ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARASSMENT
---
NEWTON, MARION DEWAYNE
3366 OAK HILL RD.
DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ALTERING REGISTRATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
OLIVER, JASON LEBRON
630 CEDAR DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PATTERSON, RICHARD
7306 ELAINE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PENDERGRASS, MELVIN RAY
951 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022127
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
POSELY, JEFFERY BLAND
4931 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
REECE, MARION HERSHALL
1122 Edwin Ln East Ridge, 374121616
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
RICE, RONALD GLENN
3605 FOREST HIGHLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE
13805 LILARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
ROY, MELINDA M
1122 OHENRY DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SANCHEZ-BRAVO, ALFREDO
CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SCOTT, GREGORY WILLIAM
5822 BUNCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STOKES, SUSAN L
5572 JEWELL RD HARRISON, 373415990
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
STONE, BRIAN ALEX
5101 MIMOSA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
SUMMEY, KHRISTAN ANN
4812 BLUE BELL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
THOMAS, SHAYLA
2300 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064101
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TORRES, BRIAN URIBE
6515 RABUN RD MORROW, 30260
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WILLERSON, ROGER DALE
9001 BILL REED RD LT 26 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILSON, SKYE WANYA
3105 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Here are the mug shots:
|BILLINGSLEY, ETHAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/19/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|BOONE, DANIEL H
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BRISTOL, LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BURROWS, JULIUS J
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/23/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CANTY, KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/23/1968
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, LOGAN BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
|
|EDDINGS, ROGERS
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 01/14/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|GIBSON, SAMUEL S
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY SIMPLE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARDIN, AUSTIN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 10,000)
|
|HARRIS, PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOLLAND, CHRISTINA PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLAND, DUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHEY, CORNELIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|JACKSON, WALTER L
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JOHNSON, TIARA G
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
|
|LEDFORD, AMY D
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOCKLIN, DESMOND LAQUWAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LOMBARDO, TREVOR ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCAULEY, BARSHICA K
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|MCCULLOUGH, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
|
|MERRITT, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/17/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- POSSESSION OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MERRITT, KIMBERLY HOPE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/11/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
|
|NEILL, CODY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- HARASSMENT
|
|NEWTON, MARION DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/06/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- ALTERING REGISTRATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|PATTERSON, RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/14/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PENDERGRASS, MELVIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 09/25/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
|
|REECE, MARION HERSHALL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/02/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|RICE, RONALD GLENN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/05/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|SCOTT, GREGORY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|STOKES, SUSAN L
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 11/19/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
|
|STONE, BRIAN ALEX
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|THOMAS, SHAYLA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|WILSON, SKYE WANYA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|