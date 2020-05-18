Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BILLINGSLEY, ETHAN

109 ARLINGTON TARACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BOONE, DANIEL H

141 HENSLEY RD KINGSTON, 37763

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BRISTOL, LAMAR

404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BURROWS, JULIUS J

7649 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING ARREST

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CANTY, KENNETH

6105 RAMSEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CHASTAIN, RANDLE DOUGLAS

362 PARK ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000

---

DAVIS, LOGAN BRADLEY

149 VINEYARD BLVD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

---

DO NOT, USE URIBE

6515 RABUN RD MORROW, 30260

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE

4109 ANGELA STREET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING

HARASSMENT

---

EDDINGS, ROGERS

705 DREZEL STREET NASHVILLE, 37203

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

ETHERIDGE, STEVEN WARREN

110 CHABERS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

FISHER, CARTAVIUS RASHAD

3102 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GIBSON, SAMUEL S

894 PARK LN ANDERSONVILLE, 377053323

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY SIMPLE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HARDIN, AUSTIN WILLIAM

508 NOTRE DAME AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 10,000)

---

HARRIS, PRESTON

1000 ISLAND POINT DRIVE 614 JACKSONVILLE, 32218

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

HARASSMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HOLLAND, CHRISTINA PAIGE

81 WOODLAND WAY SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HOLLAND, DUSTIN LEE

107 PINE FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HUBBARD, KIMBERLY D

1695 JOCKEY RD CHUCKEY, 37641

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

---

HUGHEY, CORNELIUS LEBRON

2512 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

---

JACKSON, WALTER L

511 S SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122651

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

JOHNSON, TIARA G

2123 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063826

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)

---

LEDFORD, AMY D

126 UPPER GALLAHER LN KINGSTON, 37763

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LOCKLIN, DESMOND LAQUWAN

3214 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

---

LOMBARDO, TREVOR ALEXANDER

45 E STEELE STREET ORLANDO, 32804

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MCCAULEY, BARSHICA K

1997 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374061570

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

MCCORMICK, ANTHONY

340 EASON ST HIGHLAND PARK, 48203

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

MCCULLOUGH, MICHAEL ANTHONY

2123 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063826

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)

---

MERRITT, JOSHUA DAVID

8213 BAYBERRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MERRITT, KIMBERLY HOPE

161 GARDNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

---

NEILL, CODY ALLEN

3926 KENSINGTON ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HARASSMENT

---

NEWTON, MARION DEWAYNE

3366 OAK HILL RD.

DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEALTERING REGISTRATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---OLIVER, JASON LEBRON630 CEDAR DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---PATTERSON, RICHARD7306 ELAINE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PENDERGRASS, MELVIN RAY951 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022127Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---POSELY, JEFFERY BLAND4931 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---REECE, MARION HERSHALL1122 Edwin Ln East Ridge, 374121616Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---RICE, RONALD GLENN3605 FOREST HIGHLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE13805 LILARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---ROY, MELINDA M1122 OHENRY DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SANCHEZ-BRAVO, ALFREDOCHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SCOTT, GREGORY WILLIAM5822 BUNCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STOKES, SUSAN L5572 JEWELL RD HARRISON, 373415990Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---STONE, BRIAN ALEX5101 MIMOSA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---SUMMEY, KHRISTAN ANN4812 BLUE BELL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---THOMAS, SHAYLA2300 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064101Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---TORRES, BRIAN URIBE6515 RABUN RD MORROW, 30260Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WILLERSON, ROGER DALE9001 BILL REED RD LT 26 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRUELTY TO ANIMALSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WILSON, SKYE WANYA3105 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Here are the mug shots:

BILLINGSLEY, ETHAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/19/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BOONE, DANIEL H

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BRISTOL, LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BURROWS, JULIUS J

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/23/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CANTY, KENNETH

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/23/1968

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, LOGAN BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/19/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE) EDDINGS, ROGERS

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 01/14/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GIBSON, SAMUEL S

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/08/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY SIMPLE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HARDIN, AUSTIN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/20/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 10,000) HARRIS, PRESTON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLLAND, CHRISTINA PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOLLAND, DUSTIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/31/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUGHEY, CORNELIUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/19/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT JACKSON, WALTER L

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/19/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JOHNSON, TIARA G

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED) LEDFORD, AMY D

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/27/1979

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOCKLIN, DESMOND LAQUWAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/28/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT LOMBARDO, TREVOR ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/04/1997

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCAULEY, BARSHICA K

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) MCCULLOUGH, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)

MERRITT, JOSHUA DAVID

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/17/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MERRITT, KIMBERLY HOPE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/11/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000 NEILL, CODY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HARASSMENT NEWTON, MARION DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/06/1976

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ALTERING REGISTRATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PATTERSON, RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/14/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENDERGRASS, MELVIN RAY

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 09/25/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW REECE, MARION HERSHALL

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/02/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT RICE, RONALD GLENN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/05/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S SCOTT, GREGORY WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/16/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT