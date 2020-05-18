Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Shoots And Kills Suspect After Sale Creek Traffic Stop

A Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect during an altercation after a traffic stop in Sale Creek early Monday morning.

The TBI was called in by District Attorney Neal Pinkston to investigate.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Crestview Drive.

A second suspect fled the scene, but was caught in Sequatchie County after a chase.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved did not sustain any significant injuries and is okay.

As per agency policy, the involved deputy has been placed on administrative leave with pay.