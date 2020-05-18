Rock City Announces Plans To Reopen In Phases Beginning Monday

See Rock City Inc. announced a phased reopening for Rock City Gardens during its Founder’s Day week beginning Monday, for annual and Lookout Mountain resident passholders. Rock City is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for these passholders, with capacity limits per hour. A reopening date for all other guests is to be determined soon.

“Rock City is looking forward to welcoming guests back in a safe way, after being closed since March 14 due to COVID-19,” said SRC President and COO Susan Harris. “We know that the beauty and enchantment of our gardens will be just what the doctor ordered for many in our community. Our team has done great work preparing our place to open in line with the guidance we’ve received from public health officials.”



Passholder guest capacity is very limited per hour, so advance online reservations are highly recommended. Those who have passes still valid as of March 13 of this year, can receive a three-month extension. Current annual passes are also renewable for $19.32 during the month of May as part of a Founder’s Day promotion. Rock City’s 88th anniversary is this Thursday.Visit www.seerockcity.com/ passholderinfo/ to reserve a time.



All gift shops and food locations are opening with capacity limitations. Rock City’s outdoor restaurant, Café 7, is also reopening for the season at 50% capacity from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The annual event Summer Music Weekends is not scheduled for the summer season to help guests maintain physical distancing for the foreseeable future.



Other SRC Inc. properties reopening to the public include the Rock City Starbucks and Clumpies Ice Cream Co. NorthShore and Southside shops, currently offering carryout service. Clumpies is also offering online ordering that may be picked up at these two locations 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily, as well as continuing local delivery and nationwide shipping. RiverView Inn remains open for business.



New safety measures and operating procedures are in place, and the health and well-being of all who come to SRC businesses remains the company’s top priority. Visit www.seerockcity.com/c19 for info on the additional safety protocols.

