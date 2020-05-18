 Monday, May 18, 2020 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Rock City Announces Plans To Reopen In Phases Beginning Monday

Monday, May 18, 2020
- photo by See Rock City, Inc.

See Rock City Inc. announced a phased reopening for Rock City Gardens during its Founder’s Day week beginning Monday, for annual and Lookout Mountain resident passholders. Rock City is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for these passholders, with capacity limits per hour. A reopening date for all other guests is to be determined soon.

“Rock City is looking forward to welcoming guests back in a safe way, after being closed since March 14 due to COVID-19,” said SRC President and COO Susan Harris. “We know that the beauty and enchantment of our gardens will be just what the doctor ordered for many in our community. Our team has done great work preparing our place to open in line with the guidance we’ve received from public health officials.”

Passholder guest capacity is very limited per hour, so advance online reservations are highly recommended. Those who have passes still valid as of March 13 of this year, can receive a three-month extension. Current annual passes are also renewable for $19.32 during the month of May as part of a Founder’s Day promotion. Rock City’s 88th anniversary is this Thursday.Visit www.seerockcity.com/passholderinfo/ to reserve a time.

All gift shops and food locations are opening with capacity limitations. Rock City’s outdoor restaurant, Café 7, is also reopening for the season at 50% capacity from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The annual event Summer Music Weekends is not scheduled for the summer season to help guests maintain physical distancing for the foreseeable future.

Other SRC Inc. properties reopening to the public include the Rock City Starbucks and Clumpies Ice Cream Co. NorthShore and Southside shops, currently offering carryout service. Clumpies is also offering online ordering that may be picked up at these two locations 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily, as well as continuing local delivery and nationwide shipping. RiverView Inn remains open for business.

New safety measures and operating procedures are in place, and the health and well-being of all who come to SRC businesses remains the company’s top priority. Visit www.seerockcity.com/c19 for info on the additional safety protocols.


May 18, 2020

Public Swimming Pools To Reopen

May 18, 2020

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey Announces $41,405 Award To Address COVID-19 Pandemic In Tennessee

May 18, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


Hamilton County public pools will reopen, following guidance from Governor Bill Lee's Tennessee Pledge for the reopening of swimming pools. Here are the guidelines: Implement appropriate ... (click for more)

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee on Monday announced that Bradley County Sheriff’s office received $41,405 in Department of Justice grants to respond to the ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Public Swimming Pools To Reopen

Hamilton County public pools will reopen, following guidance from Governor Bill Lee's Tennessee Pledge for the reopening of swimming pools. Here are the guidelines: Implement appropriate protocols for aquatic venues, such as swimming pools, hot tubs and saunas, in accordance with CDC Considerations for Public Pools, which at a minimum should include: o Modify layouts of ... (click for more)

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey Announces $41,405 Award To Address COVID-19 Pandemic In Tennessee

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee on Monday announced that Bradley County Sheriff’s office received $41,405 in Department of Justice grants to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19. The grant is available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation ... (click for more)

Opinion

The ABCs Of Public Crisis Managment

The ABCs of public crisis management: academics, bureaucracy and common sense-paging common sense... Crisis management is a three-dimensional jigsaw puzzle. The management of a worldwide public health crisis is unimaginable, yet more urgent and necessary than anything modern civilization has ever faced. We will manage it, and the managers show up in three organizational categories. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Let's Tape The General

Some years ago, I was in San Francisco – I cannot recall ‘when’ or ‘why’ – and wanted to see Alcatraz, maybe the most famous and legendary prison ever. Only when I got to the ticket window did I learn there is no way to get a walk-up ticket – the place is always sold out because of its immense allure. You have to order tickets about two weeks in advance. Bummed, I found a convenient ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Graduate 20 Student-Athletes With Degrees

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department celebrates the Class of 2020 with 26 student-athletes earning degrees at the end of the spring semester. The actual commencement ceremonies at UTC have been postponed until later in the summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I am amazed by the efforts and adaptations that the entire University had to go through ... (click for more)

Lee Men's Soccer Names Franco Assistant Coach

Lee men's soccer head coach Derek Potteiger has tapped a familiar face to join his staff as former team captain and four-year starter Gabe Franco returns to the Flames as the assistant coach. Franco was a staple in the middle of the Lee defense as a player from 2012-2015 and helped guide the Flames through the transition to the NCAA. After his playing career he served as a ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors