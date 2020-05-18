May 18, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
The owner of the property at Boyd's Speedway assaulted a speedway official who directed him not to be grading the track during Saturday night's racing event, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk ... (click for more)
U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee on Monday announced that Bradley County Sheriff’s office received $41,405 in Department of Justice grants to respond to the ... (click for more)
The owner of the property at Boyd's Speedway assaulted a speedway official who directed him not to be grading the track during Saturday night's racing event, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said.
The Sheriff's Office responded at 9:52 p.m. to the track at 1481 Scruggs Road, Ringgold.
The report says, "It was learned that there was an altercation between two business associates. ... (click for more)
The ABCs of public crisis management: academics, bureaucracy and common sense-paging common sense...
Crisis management is a three-dimensional jigsaw puzzle. The management of a worldwide public health crisis is unimaginable, yet more urgent and necessary than anything modern civilization has ever faced. We will manage it, and the managers show up in three organizational categories. ... (click for more)
Some years ago, I was in San Francisco – I cannot recall ‘when’ or ‘why’ – and wanted to see Alcatraz, maybe the most famous and legendary prison ever. Only when I got to the ticket window did I learn there is no way to get a walk-up ticket – the place is always sold out because of its immense allure. You have to order tickets about two weeks in advance. Bummed, I found a convenient ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department celebrates the Class of 2020 with 26 student-athletes earning degrees at the end of the spring semester. The actual commencement ceremonies at UTC have been postponed until later in the summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I am amazed by the efforts and adaptations that the entire University had to go through ... (click for more)
Lee men's soccer head coach Derek Potteiger has tapped a familiar face to join his staff as former team captain and four-year starter Gabe Franco returns to the Flames as the assistant coach.
Franco was a staple in the middle of the Lee defense as a player from 2012-2015 and helped guide the Flames through the transition to the NCAA. After his playing career he served as a ... (click for more)