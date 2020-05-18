Willerson Facing Animal Cruelty Charge After Witnesses Said He Kicked, Punched Small Dog

Police responded to an animal abuse call from 2411 Rossville Blvd. after witnesses said a white male was “severely beating” a small dog. Once police arrived, they saw Roger Willerson, 53, standing next to a white Dodge Ram with a dog inside.

According to the police report, Willerson was “nervous”, and police observed a needle sitting right under the driver’s side of the truck. After the police asked Willerson if there was anything in the vehicle, he said there was some methamphetamine in the console of the vehicle.



Police found marijuana in his right pocket after detaining him.

After this, one witness said he observed Willerson “savagely kicking” the dog. He said Willerson also picked up the dog and began punching it.

McKamey Animal Center later came by and picked up the dog.



Willerson, of 9001 Bill Reed Road, Ooltewah, is charged with cruelty to animals, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

