Police Blotter: "Previous Shoplifter" Back At Lookout Valley Walmart; Woman Leaves Husband To Spend Night With Another Man, But Nothing Insidious Going On

Police responded to Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. in reference to shoplifting. A Loss Prevention officer said Jimmy Green (listed as "previous shoplifter"), an unknown white male and two unknown white females entered the store and she began to follow the unknown male and one of the unknown females. During the course of their travel throughout the store she witnessed them take an olive back pack and start placing miscellaneous merchandise in the bag. She said that she was unable to get to them prior to them leaving the store.

She witnessed Jimmy Green driving a black Toyota Rav 4 picking both up. They continued to circle the parking lot until the other female exited the store and got into the Rav 4. She said she didn't witness the lone white female conceal any merchandise but witnessed her carrying a bag out of the store. She said Jimmy Green has been banned from Walmart due to past shoplifting charges. Police were unable to locate the Rav.* * *An officer responded to a location on Highway 153. A man said that he met a young man several days ago identified as Bryan Vandergriff. He said they were seeing each other for the last several days. He said he went to work at Starbucks and he let Mr. Vandergriff leave with his vehicle. He was supposed to pick him up after work. He said that Mr. Vandergriff never showed up and is no longer answering his phone calls and texts. He said that Mr. Vandergriff even took down his Facebook page. He said he did not want to press charges and just wanted his vehicle back. He said he is not even sure that the information he has about Mr. Vandergriff is true or if he lied to him about who he is. The officer could not locate the suspect and attached a photo of Mr. Vandergriff that the man sent him to the police report.* * *A resident of E. 16th Street said he was out back working on his deck and had left the front door standing open. He says that an unknown party must have walked into his bedroom and taken his wallet. He said the wallet was lying on top of his chest of drawers. He said at first he did not know it was gone. He said that the SunTrust Bank fraud department called him as an unknown party tried to withdraw money from his debit card but did not have the PIN. He said at that point, the card was blocked by the bank.

At a location on Hixson Pike, Nathan Kitts said he was driving Mr. Gregory Toney's vehicle when he stopped at a gas station and went inside, leaving the keys in the vehicle's ignition. While Mr. Kitts was in the store someone got in the vehicle and left the area. Mr. Kitts stated the vehicle's title and registration were in the vehicle when it was stolen. Mr. Toney arrived on scene and stated he wished to report the vehicle as stolen. An officer then placed the vehicle into NCIC as stolen.



A woman at Frazier Avenue said someone has used her Regions Bank debit card to make five illegal transactions. She said that she believes she knows who did this, but did not see her old friend get her debit card information. She said that the following were made with her card information: Krispy Kreme $12.55 & $12.55; Walmart.com $53.94, $217.41 and $140.93. These transactions total $437.38. The woman said she had already spoken with Regions Bank and canceled the card and filed a fraud report with them.



Police checked out a disorder at a residence on Tugaloo Street. The complainant, who was outside of the residence, said he believed his wife was inside with another man. The officer spoke with the homeowner who said the man's wife "had just come over to stay the night, and that nothing insidious was occurring." The woman said she was not interested in speaking with her husband and that she was working on getting a divorce from him. The homeowner asked police to escort the husband off of the property. The husband left without incident.



Police responded to a residence on Blessings Way in reference to vandalism. A woman said that she was talking to a friend on the phone when they starting arguing. During the argument she called him psychotic. He responded that he would show her psycho and moments later he kicked her front door open and stated, "Now you can call the police" and left. The woman said he did not threaten her nor harm her nor take anything. She said she does not want to prosecute for the damages.







