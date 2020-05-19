May 19, 2020
Police responded to a May 3 child abuse report about an assault of a two-year-old. The victim’s mother said Kaelan Duckett, 19 had agreed to babysit her child while she worked a shift at Amazon. ... (click for more)
Voluntary COVID-19 testing will be held at the following family sites:
Thursday, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
East Lake Courts Testing will take place in large community center on site
2600 ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
As our region begins to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage businesses
and community members to continue to follow governmental requirements and CDC guidelines to keep their employees and our residents safe from exposure to the virus.
Our leaders and medical staffs continue to monitor the situation and partner with local government and public health offices in ... (click for more)
The ABCs of public crisis management: academics, bureaucracy and common sense-paging common sense...
Crisis management is a three-dimensional jigsaw puzzle. The management of a worldwide public health crisis is unimaginable, yet more urgent and necessary than anything modern civilization has ever faced. We will manage it, and the managers show up in three organizational categories. ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department celebrates the Class of 2020 with 26 student-athletes earning degrees at the end of the spring semester. The actual commencement ceremonies at UTC have been postponed until later in the summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I am amazed by the efforts and adaptations that the entire University had to go through ... (click for more)
Lee men's soccer head coach Derek Potteiger has tapped a familiar face to join his staff as former team captain and four-year starter Gabe Franco returns to the Flames as the assistant coach.
Franco was a staple in the middle of the Lee defense as a player from 2012-2015 and helped guide the Flames through the transition to the NCAA. After his playing career he served as a ... (click for more)