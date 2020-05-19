Police responded to a May 3 child abuse report about an assault of a two-year-old. The victim’s mother said Kaelan Duckett, 19 had agreed to babysit her child while she worked a shift at Amazon. According to the police report, when the mother came home, she saw bruises, burns, and other injuries on the child’s body. When the mother confronted Duckett, he said he “whooped” the ... (click for more)