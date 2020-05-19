Demetrus Coonrod Says Chip Henderson "Gonna Make Me Chew His Ass Out" During Zoom Session

A City Council session conducted on Zoom got testy on Tuesday afternoon and featured an outburst by Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod when she apparently did not know her mic was left on.

Earlier in the meeting, Councilwoman Coonrod was raising the issue of possible other use for funds that had been set aside for building a road through Lincoln Park. Chairman Chip Henderson wanted to hurry the meeting on because a budget presentation was coming up.

He finally cut Councilwoman Coonrod off and moved on to the budget.

A short time later, there was this exchange during the budget session:

Daisy Madison: "Giving presentation on city budget."

Demetrus Coonrod: "Chip's gonna make me chew his ass out."

Chip Henderson: "Councilwoman.............. vice chairman (Ken Smith), can you mute Councilwoman Coonrod's microphone?"

Ken Smith: "Yes sir."

Chip Henderson: "Thank you."

Click here for the audio.