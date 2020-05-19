 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 66.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Total 38,855; 1,675 Deaths

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 1,675 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 26 more since Monday.

The confirmed cases are now at 38,855 - up from 38,283, an increase of 572.

Hospitalizations are at 7,076 - up 84 since Sunday.

Whitfield County has six new cases for a total of 194, and seven deaths.  

Walker County has 76, including two new cases, and no deaths. Dade County has 20 cases and one death.

Catoosa County has two new cases for total of 73 and no deaths, and Chattooga County is now reporting 17 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 410 cases and 35 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 195 cases and 13 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has four new cases for a total of 132 and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,795. There have been 174 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 2,503 cases. Cobb is up to 135 deaths. There are now 2,918 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 87 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,771 cases and 114 deaths, nine more since Monday.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,668 cases and 139 deaths.


Opinion

An Announcement To Our Communities From Your Healthcare Leaders

As our region begins to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage businesses and community members to continue to follow governmental requirements and CDC guidelines to keep their employees and our residents safe from exposure to the virus. Our leaders and medical staffs continue to monitor the situation and partner with local government and public health offices in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Dems’ Daffy Strategy

Carol Swain is a former Vanderbilt professor, an author, an ardent political scientist, and an accomplished public speaker. When she speaks everyone listens, regardless that she is a conservative African-America. She is a wonderfully astute woman. Last week she was candidly insightful on Nashville’s Talk Radio and deplored the city’s mayor, John Cooper, who many now suspect will ... (click for more)

Sports

Moc Student-Athletes Continue Excellence In The Classroom

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga continues to excel in its Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores, according to the information released by the NCAA today. The Mocs had three programs receive public recognition last week, and this week's release of the full scores shows nine of UTC's programs with perfect single-year marks. The Mocs had eight programs beat the national ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Derek Gallardo Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan

Cleveland State’s Derek Gallardo is off to a four-year college to continue his collegiate cross country career after signing with the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs on Monday. The 2020 Region VII MVP had an illustrious career for the Cougars, capping off his sophomore season with a win at the Region VII Championships in Oct. and placing 47th overall at Nationals in Nov. Gallardo ... (click for more)


