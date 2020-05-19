Georgia Coronavirus Cases Total 38,855; 1,675 Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 1,675 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 26 more since Monday.

The confirmed cases are now at 38,855 - up from 38,283, an increase of 572.

Hospitalizations are at 7,076 - up 84 since Sunday.

Whitfield County has six new cases for a total of 194, and seven deaths.



Walker County has 76, including two new cases, and no deaths. Dade County has 20 cases and one death.

Catoosa County has two new cases for total of 73 and no deaths, and Chattooga County is now reporting 17 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 410 cases and 35 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 195 cases and 13 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has four new cases for a total of 132 and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,795. There have been 174 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 2,503 cases. Cobb is up to 135 deaths. There are now 2,918 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 87 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,771 cases and 114 deaths, nine more since Monday.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,668 cases and 139 deaths.