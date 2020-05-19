 Wednesday, May 20, 2020 63.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Man, 21, Shot In Incident Involving People In 2 Vehicles On Highway 58

Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Chattanooga Police said a 21-year-old man was shot on Tuesday afternoon in an incident involving people in two vehicles in the 4700 block of Highway 58.
 
At approximately 2:44 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call.
 
Witnesses told police people in two separate vehicles were involved in the incident and left the scene prior to police arrival.
 
Minutes later an adult male called dispatch stating he was shot in the incident and fled to the 4500 block of Highway 58.
 
CPD Officers responded to and secured both locations.
 
Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

