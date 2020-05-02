 Saturday, May 2, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, May 2, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, ALFONZO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BAILES, PAUL TRACY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/22/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
BLEDSOE, BLARE LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/13/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
BRETT, DUSTIN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
BURCH, DAVID JR
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/29/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
DALL, MICHAEL ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/20/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
ESTILL, JESSE R
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER $1,000
FINLEY, GREGORY ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARDEN, CHARLES HENRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
HERREN, CARSON L
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/10/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
HOWARD, COLE NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HUDSON, DESMOND DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, ZOIE TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
LEDFORD, DESTINY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/21/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SPENCER, AUSTIN C
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TEFFETELLER, MATTHEW RAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
WALTERS, KEMP KRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WRIGHT, RODRICK CANELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/30/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT


