Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, ALFONZO LAMAR
6251 RIM RIDGE CT HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BAILES, PAUL TRACY
803 S MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
---
BLEDSOE, BLARE LASHAE
1786 LAUREN DR NE LELAND, 28451
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
---
BRETT, DUSTIN WILLIAM
1602 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BURCH, DAVID JR
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
CORTEZ, CHRISTOPHER JOHN
2000 E 23RD ST APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DALL, MICHAEL ANDREW
EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37306
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
ESTILL, JESSE R
2039 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUTIAN, 37392
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER $1,000
---
FINLEY, GREGORY ROBERT
658 S MCDONALD RD SW MC DONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS
7310 CROMPTON ST LUPTON CITY, 37351
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HARDEN, CHARLES HENRY LAMAR
7469 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
HERREN, CARSON L
8938 WATER PLANT BAXTER, 38544
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
HOWARD, COLE NATHANIEL
903 BEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
HUDSON, DESMOND DEONTE
2405 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKS, ROBERT CHRISTIAN
7428 IRON GATE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
JENKINS, RICHARD SHANE
111 ROCK CREEK ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
JONES, ZOIE TAYLOR
312 MONTLAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
---
LEDFORD, DESTINY LYNN
1331 BERKLEY HILLS LN POWELL, 37849
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MARTIN, JOSEPH KEVIN
215 KETNER STREET WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PRICE, BUDDY ALLEN
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBERTS, CHARLES EDWARD
209 MARTIN ROAD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY
5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SPENCER, AUSTIN C
1756 HEATHROW DRIVE COOKEVILLE, 38506
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TEFFETELLER, MATTHEW RAY
2422 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
TOLAND, RODNEY LELL
817 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
WALTERS, KEMP KRISTOPHER
7813 SAFARI DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WALTON, DUSTIN LEBRON
2705 STONE TRACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WRIGHT, RODRICK CANELLE
4420 OLD WOOD DRIVE UNIT 16551 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, ALFONZO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BAILES, PAUL TRACY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/22/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
|
|BLEDSOE, BLARE LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/13/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
|
|BRETT, DUSTIN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|BURCH, DAVID JR
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/29/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DALL, MICHAEL ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/20/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ESTILL, JESSE R
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER $1,000
|
|FINLEY, GREGORY ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARDEN, CHARLES HENRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
|
|HERREN, CARSON L
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/10/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|HOWARD, COLE NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|HUDSON, DESMOND DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, ZOIE TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
|
|LEDFORD, DESTINY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/21/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SPENCER, AUSTIN C
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TEFFETELLER, MATTHEW RAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WALTERS, KEMP KRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|WRIGHT, RODRICK CANELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/30/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|