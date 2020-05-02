Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, ALFONZO LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020

Charge(s):

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BAILES, PAUL TRACY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/22/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY BLEDSOE, BLARE LASHAE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/13/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT BRETT, DUSTIN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/08/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S BURCH, DAVID JR

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/29/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY DALL, MICHAEL ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/20/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION ESTILL, JESSE R

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER $1,000 FINLEY, GREGORY ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/27/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HARDEN, CHARLES HENRY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/01/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 HERREN, CARSON L

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/10/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE