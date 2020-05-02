 Saturday, May 2, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Mayor Berke Says City Focused On Getting Businesses Help To Reopen Safely

Saturday, May 2, 2020

Mayor Andy Berke said the city is focused on getting businesses help to reopen safely.

He said, "As the Hamilton County Health Department begins to loosen the restrictions on some of our local businesses, the city of Chattanooga is committed to doing everything we can to help business owners and employees transition back to work in the safest way possible. This coming week, my office is partnering with the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce and local industry representatives on a set of webinars that will walk through appropriate and realistic guidelines for getting open -- and staying open -- safely.

"This coming week, have webinars scheduled for the retail businesses and salons/barber shops. If you are in these industries or know someone who is, please take note of the dates and times for each:

Reopening Retail Safely Webinar
Monday, May 4 at 3:00 p.m.
Click here to register

Reopening Salons/Barber Businesses Safely Webinar

Tuesday, May 5 at 12:00 p.m.
Click here to register

"These webinars are free and open to the public, and they will be recorded and posted to our COVID-19 website. We'll be adding additional events in the weeks ahead as we get more questions and more parts of our economy reopen. 

"Thanks again to everyone who watched my State of the City address last week on Facebook Live or WTCI-TV. As I mentioned in the speech, I see opportunities to invest our limited time and resources in projects that can make our city fairer, more open, prosperous, and safe. Projects like a plan for nationwide broadband connectivity, a commitment to repairing our country's critical infrastructure, giving new skills to displaced workers, and -- perhaps most critically -- more investment in more affordable housing that bring these jobs closer to more families. If you missed it, I hope you'll take a few minutes to watch it here and let me know what you think.

"Take care, stay safe, and I'll see you around town."


May 2, 2020

Police Blotter: Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect After Brick Thrown Through Bedroom Window; Bald Man With Neck Tattoos Helps Himself To Motorcycle

May 2, 2020

Mayor Berke Says City Focused On Getting Businesses Help To Reopen Safely

May 2, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Police responded to a Vandalism on Tricia Drive. Upon arrival police spoke with a woman, who said her daughter was in the shower and she heard a loud noise from her bedroom. She discovered a ... (click for more)

Mayor Andy Berke said the city is focused on getting businesses help to reopen safely. He said, "As the Hamilton County Health Department begins to loosen the restrictions on some of our local ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, ALFONZO LAMAR 6251 RIM RIDGE CT HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga SPEEDING IN WORK ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect After Brick Thrown Through Bedroom Window; Bald Man With Neck Tattoos Helps Himself To Motorcycle

Police responded to a Vandalism on Tricia Drive. Upon arrival police spoke with a woman, who said her daughter was in the shower and she heard a loud noise from her bedroom. She discovered a large brick in her daughter's room and her daughter's window was broken. She said her daughter and her ex-boyfriend had been texting each other back and forth recently and she believes he may ... (click for more)

Mayor Berke Says City Focused On Getting Businesses Help To Reopen Safely

Mayor Andy Berke said the city is focused on getting businesses help to reopen safely. He said, "As the Hamilton County Health Department begins to loosen the restrictions on some of our local businesses, the city of Chattanooga is committed to doing everything we can to help business owners and employees transition back to work in the safest way possible. This coming week, my ... (click for more)

Opinion

Law Day 2020, The Courts Adapt To The Crisis

The first day of May is Law Day. We set aside May 1 of each year to celebrate the rule of law and the role of law in our society. The American Bar Association, our nation’s largest legal organization, describes it in these words: “Law Day provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect our liberty, strive to achieve justice, and contribute to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

This week I got a query from a writer in New York who asked me about a story I wrote nine years ago, in 2011, about a reunion with a college professor who made his students some hot chocolate. Are you kidding me, I write every day to curb my mental thirst and embrace my zest for life? The simple truth is I cannot remember what I wrote last week. The writer was enthralled by the ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Gains High-Profile Shareholder From Across The Ocean: Exeter City FC's Supporter Trust A Shareholder In Local Team

The Chattanooga Football Club spotlighted an unlikely entity during their Thursday “Owner of the Week” twitter post. The Scenic City’s blue-clad and community-owned team revealed another shareholder, this time a team from across the eastward ocean. The Exeter City Football Club, the aptly-named team from Exeter, England, plays in League Two of the English soccer pyramid. Nicknamed ... (click for more)

Mocs' Tanner Smith Named Scholar All-American By NWCA

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga sophomore wrestler Tanner Smith was named Scholar All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association this week. Smith is a two-time qualifier for the NCAA Tournament with a 3.85 grade-point-average in Business Analytics. In order to be considered for the NWCA Scholar All-American honors, individuals must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors