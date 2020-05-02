Mayor Berke Says City Focused On Getting Businesses Help To Reopen Safely

Mayor Andy Berke said the city is focused on getting businesses help to reopen safely.

He said, "As the Hamilton County Health Department begins to loosen the restrictions on some of our local businesses, the city of Chattanooga is committed to doing everything we can to help business owners and employees transition back to work in the safest way possible. This coming week, my office is partnering with the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce and local industry representatives on a set of webinars that will walk through appropriate and realistic guidelines for getting open -- and staying open -- safely.

"This coming week, have webinars scheduled for the retail businesses and salons/barber shops. If you are in these industries or know someone who is, please take note of the dates and times for each:

Reopening Retail Safely Webinar

Monday, May 4 at 3:00 p.m.

Click here to register

Reopening Salons/Barber Businesses Safely Webinar



Tuesday, May 5 at 12:00 p.m.

Click here to register

"These webinars are free and open to the public, and they will be recorded and posted to our COVID-19 website. We'll be adding additional events in the weeks ahead as we get more questions and more parts of our economy reopen.



"Thanks again to everyone who watched my State of the City address last week on Facebook Live or WTCI-TV. As I mentioned in the speech, I see opportunities to invest our limited time and resources in projects that can make our city fairer, more open, prosperous, and safe. Projects like a plan for nationwide broadband connectivity, a commitment to repairing our country's critical infrastructure, giving new skills to displaced workers, and -- perhaps most critically -- more investment in more affordable housing that bring these jobs closer to more families. If you missed it, I hope you'll take a few minutes to watch it here and let me know what you think.

"Take care, stay safe, and I'll see you around town."