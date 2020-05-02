 Sunday, May 3, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, May 2, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLGOOD, EMMETT ALFRED
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/16/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BELL, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/14/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BLACKSTOCK, TIFFANY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BLOCKER, ERNEST LEE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/06/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CANNON, BRANDON LABRAY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/29/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CARRO-RODRIGUEZ, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CUMMINS, MARVIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CUZZORT, TERRY ADAM
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/24/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DEYHLE, JEFFREY KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/29/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FRANCIS, BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/27/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
HAMBRIGHT, KEMPTON LEDWUANN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HESTER, ADRIAN CHERON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • ASSAULT
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
KEETON, RANDAL LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/07/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ BEJARANO, SANDRA KARINA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PICKLESIMER, JAMES DEAN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/19/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TURLEY, BEWIE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOODS, MARQUIS DEVON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF


