Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLGOOD, EMMETT ALFRED

953 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BELL, TERRY LEE

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE. APT#10 EAST RIDGE, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

BLACKSTOCK, TIFFANY MARIE

1057 EDGEHILL AVE NASHVILLE, 372034983

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BLOCKER, ERNEST LEE

2416 6th Ave, Apt 2 Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

CAMPBELL, BRUCE EDWARD

762 FLINN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ADULTERATION OF FOOD, LIQUIDS OR PHARMACEUTICALS

---

CARRO-RODRIGUEZ, DAVID

1340 PASSENGER STREET APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

CUMMINS, MARVIN EUGENE

4809 WINDING LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

CUZZORT, TERRY ADAM

601 MAPLE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DEYHLE, JEFFREY KEVIN

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FRANCIS, BERNARD

7622 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL

8535 BLUEBERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

---

HAMBRIGHT, KEMPTON LEDWUANN

1207 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

KEETON, RANDAL LEE

149 OLD GRAND CENTER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MOORER, JEFFERY EUGENE

416 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

NICHOLSON, CHRISTOPHER BRADLEY

507 BRIARWOOD DR.

