Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLGOOD, EMMETT ALFRED
953 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BELL, TERRY LEE
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE. APT#10 EAST RIDGE, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
BLACKSTOCK, TIFFANY MARIE
1057 EDGEHILL AVE NASHVILLE, 372034983
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BLOCKER, ERNEST LEE
2416 6th Ave, Apt 2 Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CAMPBELL, BRUCE EDWARD
762 FLINN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ADULTERATION OF FOOD, LIQUIDS OR PHARMACEUTICALS
---
CARRO-RODRIGUEZ, DAVID
1340 PASSENGER STREET APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
CUMMINS, MARVIN EUGENE
4809 WINDING LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
CUZZORT, TERRY ADAM
601 MAPLE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DEYHLE, JEFFREY KEVIN
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FRANCIS, BERNARD
7622 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL
8535 BLUEBERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
HAMBRIGHT, KEMPTON LEDWUANN
1207 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
KEETON, RANDAL LEE
149 OLD GRAND CENTER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORER, JEFFERY EUGENE
416 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
NICHOLSON, CHRISTOPHER BRADLEY
507 BRIARWOOD DR.
APT 4D ENTERPRISE, 36330
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PEREZ BEJARANO, SANDRA KARINA
2020 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PICKLESIMER, JAMES DEAN
6209 MOSSENBURG LANE HARRISON, 37311
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $500
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SEIDEL, MICHAEL EDWARD
3030 MARYWALKER PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
STEVENS, ROGER BRIAN
1522 TOMBRAS AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122744
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
RECKLESS DRIVING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
TUCKER, YVONNE CHARMAINE
2224 FLINTSHIRE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
TURLEY, BEWIE LAMAR
3702 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
309 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE
806 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374102133
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
WILSON, WILLIAM HEATH
65 BELL ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
WOODS, MARQUIS DEVON
702 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLGOOD, EMMETT ALFRED
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/16/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BELL, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/14/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BLACKSTOCK, TIFFANY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BLOCKER, ERNEST LEE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/06/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|CANNON, BRANDON LABRAY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/29/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|CARRO-RODRIGUEZ, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|CUMMINS, MARVIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|CUZZORT, TERRY ADAM
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/24/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DEYHLE, JEFFREY KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/29/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|FRANCIS, BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/27/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|HAMBRIGHT, KEMPTON LEDWUANN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HESTER, ADRIAN CHERON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- ASSAULT
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|KEETON, RANDAL LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/07/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEREZ BEJARANO, SANDRA KARINA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PICKLESIMER, JAMES DEAN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/19/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $500
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|TURLEY, BEWIE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WOODS, MARQUIS DEVON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|