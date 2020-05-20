 Wednesday, May 20, 2020 67.0°F   overcast   Overcast

COVID-19 Unified Command Group Brings Voluntary Testing To Chattanooga Housing Authority Neighborhoods

Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group (UCG) is coordinating with the Chattanooga Housing Authority to provide free COVID-19 testing available to families and residents who would like to receive a test at four CHA communities on Thursday and Friday.

 

“This will be our fourth testing event with housing authorities in Tennessee’s major metropolitan areas in our effort to expand COVID-19 testing in our state,” said Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP, Tennessee Department of Health.

“UCG will continue to build relationships and prioritize plans on how we reduce barriers to COVID-19 testing for Tennesseans who are especially vulnerable to the virus.”

 

CHA testing locations on Thursday, May 21, open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., EST, will be in the neighborhoods of East Lake Courts, 2600 4th Ave., and Emma Wheeler Homes, 4900 Edinburg Drive.

 

CHA testing locations on Friday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., EST, will be in the neighborhoods of College Hill Courts, with testing at the James A. Henry School1300 Grove St., and Greenwood Terrace Apts., which will have a drive through testing option, 3056 Dee Drive.

 

Medics with the Tennessee National Guard at each MDHA neighborhood site will collect nasal swabs from those who voluntarily agree to a COVID-19 test.

 

Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.

 

UCG has organized three previous COVID-19 testing events with housing authorities in Knoxville, Memphis, and Nashville.

 

Any Tennessean with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, can obtain a free COVID-19 test any day of the week, at any county health department. Find testing locations at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.

 

Governor Lee formed the UCG on March 23, 2020, bringing together the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military, and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to streamline coordination across key Tennessee departments to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.


8 Registered Sex Offenders Sought By Walker County Sheriff's Office

The Walker County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating the following absconded registered sex offenders. Contact Sgt. Landon Carver at 706 638-1909, ext. 1272, lcarver@walkerso.com, or submit an anonymous tip at walkerso.com. ROGER MOON, 53 Y/O W/M, 5’09”, 135 LBS, BROWN HAIR, HAZEL EYES, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS 80 PINERIDGE CIR, ROSSVILLE, GA PATRICK ... (click for more)

TVA Taps Distilleries For Hand Sanitizer

COVID-19 is no match for 160-proof alcohol. Distilleries around the world are blending gin, rum, vodka and whiskey with bitter denaturing solutions that transform liquor into undrinkable hand sanitizer and disinfectant spray. With global demand straining supply chains throughout the nation, traditional disinfectants and sanitizers continue to be hard to come by. In an effort ... (click for more)

An Announcement To Our Communities From Your Healthcare Leaders

As our region begins to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage businesses and community members to continue to follow governmental requirements and CDC guidelines to keep their employees and our residents safe from exposure to the virus. Our leaders and medical staffs continue to monitor the situation and partner with local government and public health offices in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Hero, Annie Glenn

Oh, my goodness, it was in the early ‘80s when I was introduced to one of my greatest heroes, Annie Glenn. I was in an editorial meeting in New York, where at a luncheon of 15 or 20 people at a swank restaurant called ‘Tavern on the Green,’ editors of a famous magazine were pitching possible stories to a couple of other writers and myself. Back in the day, I loved my job at the ... (click for more)

Moc Student-Athletes Continue Excellence In The Classroom

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga continues to excel in its Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores, according to the information released by the NCAA today. The Mocs had three programs receive public recognition last week, and this week's release of the full scores shows nine of UTC's programs with perfect single-year marks. The Mocs had eight programs beat the national ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Derek Gallardo Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan

Cleveland State’s Derek Gallardo is off to a four-year college to continue his collegiate cross country career after signing with the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs on Monday. The 2020 Region VII MVP had an illustrious career for the Cougars, capping off his sophomore season with a win at the Region VII Championships in Oct. and placing 47th overall at Nationals in Nov. Gallardo ... (click for more)


