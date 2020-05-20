 Wednesday, May 20, 2020 64.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group Issues Updated Guidance For Restaurants And Retail, Allows For Large Attractions To Open

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Tennessee continues to advance the state’s reopening plan under the Tennessee Pledge, as the Economic Recovery Group issued updated guidelines today for restaurants and retail, along with new guidelines that enable attractions and larger venues to reopen with social distancing and capacity restrictions on or after May 22.

The State continues to meet the White House gating criteria with a downward trend in case growth, increase in testing capability and sufficient hospital capacity.

 

“Tennesseans have worked hard to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our state, and their efforts have allowed us to continue to reopen our economy further,” said Governor Bill Lee. “These guidelines share best practices to ensure our state’s businesses can continue to operate in a way that protects customers and employees while putting people back to work.”

 

The updated guidelines enable restaurants and retail to increase capacity as long as social distancing protocols remain in place. Restaurants should continue to space tables 6 feet apart, or install physical barriers where adequate separation isn’t possible. Bars remain closed unless used for seated, in-restaurant dining where there is 6 feet of separation between customer groups. Live music is permissible with appropriate precautions, which include maintaining at least 15 feet of separation between performers and audience in order to reduce potential exposure.

 

Large, non-contact attractions and venues including concert and performance venues, amusement and water parks, auditoriums, theaters and dinner theaters, zoos, large museums and more can also reopen safely under new Tennessee Pledge guidelines. Strong measures to protect employees and customers are recommended, including screening of employees and customers, creating plans for managing guest flow, and limiting capacity to ensure separation between small groups.

 

Full guidelines can be found on TNpledge.com for:

Six counties – Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan – may continue to follow individual, county-specific reopening plans created in consultation with State and local health departments.

 

The Economic Recovery Group (ERG), composed of 30 leaders from the public and private sector, is crafting guidance to assist businesses in a safe reopening. The industry representatives participating in the ERG collectively represent over 140,000 Tennessee businesses that employ over 2.5M Tennesseans. More information about ERG is available here.


May 20, 2020

Dalton Police Investigating Entering Auto, Credit Card Fraud

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who used a stolen credit card to purchase gas, cigarettes, and vaping products. The credit card was stolen from a car broken into in late April and used shortly after. The victims reported the crime after finding that their car was broken into overnight on April 27, on Paige Street. The victim’s ... (click for more)

8 Registered Sex Offenders Sought By Walker County Sheriff's Office

The Walker County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating the following absconded registered sex offenders. Contact Sgt. Landon Carver at 706 638-1909, ext. 1272, lcarver@walkerso.com, or submit an anonymous tip at walkerso.com. ROGER MOON, 53 Y/O W/M, 5’09”, 135 LBS, BROWN HAIR, HAZEL EYES, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS 80 PINERIDGE CIR, ROSSVILLE, GA PATRICK ... (click for more)

Opinion

An Announcement To Our Communities From Your Healthcare Leaders

As our region begins to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage businesses and community members to continue to follow governmental requirements and CDC guidelines to keep their employees and our residents safe from exposure to the virus. Our leaders and medical staffs continue to monitor the situation and partner with local government and public health offices in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Hero, Annie Glenn

Oh, my goodness, it was in the early ‘80s when I was introduced to one of my greatest heroes, Annie Glenn. I was in an editorial meeting in New York, where at a luncheon of 15 or 20 people at a swank restaurant called ‘Tavern on the Green,’ editors of a famous magazine were pitching possible stories to a couple of other writers and myself. Back in the day, I loved my job at the ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Again Sets Records in Latest Academic Progress Rates

The NCAA released its annual Academic Progress Rate (APR) data Wednesday, and multiple Tennessee sports posted record scores. Every Division I sports team across the nation calculates its APR each academic year, like a report card. Scholarship student-athletes each semester earn one point for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating. Data released ... (click for more)

Mocs Shatter GPA Marks In Spring Semester

The unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic has presented many different challenges for all of us. How colleges and universities operate changed dramatically in the last half of the spring 2020 semester. The cancellation of in-person classes, along with winter and spring NCAA competition had a tremendous impact on student-athletes across the country. Considering all of ... (click for more)


